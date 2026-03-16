Over the past week, Netflix's new Louis Theroux documentary has blown up on social media.

The British-American journalist has spent decades diving into uncomfortable territories, from Westboro Baptist Church members spouting hate to bigoted residents of whites-only South African communities, and openly racist settlers in the West Bank.

Theroux's ability to remain calm and curious while exploring society's darkest corners has made him a master of exposing extremism - and his latest documentary is no different.

'Inside The Manosphere' exposes the world of extreme online influencers who are redefining what it means to be a man.

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Theroux's latest documentary exposes the world of extreme online influencers (Lia Toby/BAFTA/Contributor/Getty)

The film examines the appeal of these controversial ideas and explores how these digital personalities are influencing young men's values and worldviews.

Early on, viewers are shown Theroux's interview with HSTikkyTokky, who is surrounded by a lavish lifestyle, after crashing his McLaren and fleeing the UK.

The 24-year-old, whose real name is Harrison Sullivan, admitted to deliberately saying offensive things in his content with the sole purpose of getting as much attention and money as possible. HS also claims he's unbothered by being labelled a 'racist, 'misogynistic' or 'homophobic'.

Now, content creator Kacey May has spoken out on social media after HS referred to her as his 'dishwasher and cleaner' in the documentary. Rather than appearing upset by the comment, Kacey seems to have embraced the controversy with a new Instagram post.

She shared a photo of herself relaxing on a beach abroad, writing: "Me after getting a free holiday in Marbella and being featured on a Netflix documentary with Louis Theroux at 19 xxx."

The post was also captioned with the comment: "just a dishwasher tbf x".

The model has since spoken out about the 'dishwasher' comment (Instagram/@kacey._may)

She also posted a video of herself alongside another model, Ellie Nutts, captioned: "We're on Netflix and you're not xx."

The documentary also revealed HS's contradictory worldviews. While claiming he finds it 'disgusting' that women create explicit content online, Theroux points out that HS profits from OnlyFans creators through an agency.

However, HS insisted he's only involved in the agency for 'clout.'

In the aftermath of the expose, HS responded to his viewers in a video.

"So many people right now will take everything that I've said in that documentary at face value and not actually have the brain cells to comprehend that maybe I say things and do things for a reaction because it makes me money and allows me to live this lifestyle," he complained.

Meanwhile, the viral influencer appears to have flipped the script after he seemingly erased his entire Instagram profile, leaving only two photos, one of which shows him with Theroux.