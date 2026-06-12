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Bricks & Minifigs employee allegedly caught on hidden camera trying to pocket customer's rare $1,000 figure
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Bricks & Minifigs employee allegedly caught on hidden camera trying to pocket customer's rare $1,000 figure

One YouTuber put Bricks & Minifigs' trade-in program to the test

Harry Boulton

Harry Boulton

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Featured Image Credit: MGS BRICK / YouTube
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