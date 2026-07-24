Two YouTubers have taken on an extreme challenge to challenge racist trolls on the internet, and it took them two months to eventually track down one account that they drove seven hours to confront.

MindSquire are known for their rather outlandish videos and pranks on YouTube, having previously attempted to infiltrate and take down the Klu Klux Klan from the inside, alongside investigating America's most 'incestuous' town.

Their latest video attempts to tackle racism on the internet – particularly on platforms like Omegle which seem ripe with bigoted individuals – and they weren't content with just video confrontation.

Not only were they streaming their conversations on the service, but they also sought to find racists who would meet up with them in person and express those very same views — although it was a lot harder than they initially thought.

MindSquire confront racists on Omegle

The video, titled 'We Gave Racists Instant Karma', saw the channel expose individuals who were more than happy to spout racist slurs and bigoted views in conversation with them, blurring only the faces of those who were either explicitly or likely minors on the platform.

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MindSquare spent months trying to get a racist to meet up with them (YouTube/MindSquare)

An alarming number of strangers they encountered blurted out extreme language within just seconds of connecting, with some even going as far to display Nazi paraphernalia in the background or on their person.

Getting one of the countless racists to agree to meet was a far more challenging prospect though, as many quickly exited the chat room when the question was posed or they were informed that they were on stream.

Some did initially agree – agreeing to hand over their Instagram account details to set up a meet – but all either ghosted the YouTubers after that point or came up with excuses to avoid meeting up.

They drove 7 hours to confront a racist troll

When the search on Omegle seemed to be going nowhere after months of attempts, the pair turned to Instagram itself in search of a racist troll, and they were quick to find one individual who seemingly made targeting minorities on chat rooms his whole personality.

He did agree to meet, yet the catch was that MindSquire would need to drive seven hours to reach his location — yet that seemed a small task in comparison to the collective time they'd spent trying to reach this point in the first place.

They eventually drove seven hours to confront a racist troll they found on Instagram (YouTube/MindSquare)

Setting up a space to interview the troll in a local hotel, the pair quizzed him on his political views and tried to see whether he's replicate the comments he regularly makes on social media in real life.

While he himself claimed that he's not racist, and merely believes in 'putting America first', he openly stated his support for the Nazi party and Adolf Hitler, alongside saying the N-word on numerous occasions.