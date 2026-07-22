Reckless Ben releases shocking unseen bodycam footage as viral LEGO saga takes dark new turn

Reckless Ben's tirade against Bricks & Minifigs (BAM) appears to be far from over, as he continues the saga by releasing shocking unseen bodycam footage filmed after he was first released from prison.

The footage, taken after Ben "Reckless Ben" Schneider had posted bail and was subsequently released before trial, sees BAM CEO Ammon McNeff contacting local law enforcement in a plea to have the YouTuber returned to police custody.

Schneider was originally arrested for attempting to serve leadership at Bricks & Minifigs court papers, with the latter filing a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) under accusations the the social media creator was stalking and harassing key figures at the company.

An additional video from the YouTuber revealed that he could potentially face up to 15 years in prison after BAM leadership supposedly sought a second-degree felony charge, with the saga far from over.

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Revealed in the bodycam footage captured on March 11, 2026, Ammon explained to police: "So he was arrested and I think he was booked into the Utah County jail, and he must have been released, even though he's an out-of-state flight risk."

What accusations did McNeff make in the bodycam footage?

McNeff further claimed that Schneider had been arrested before for similar behavior back in California – an allegation that Reckless Ben himself concretely denies – alongside accusing him of 'passing fraudulent gift certificates', which presumably refer to the fake Guiness World Record certificate Schneider gave to the store for 'most LEGOs stolen'.

Those were far from the only accusations made by McNeff in reference to Reckless Ben, however, as after meeting up with the police at a local BAM store, he proclaimed that Schneider was a 'sociopath' who had threatened to kill staff working at the stores, and even suggested that he had been 'abused' as a child.

"They started threatening to kill some of the staff, and they were like, 'we're going to kill you if you don't give this guy his money back'," McNeff alleged.

McNeff suggested that Reckless Ben tried to kill BAM staff, suggesting that he is a sociopath and was 'abused' as a child (YouTube/Reckless Ben)

"That's who we're dealing with, a guy who is, honest to goodness, he's a sociopath," the CEO continued. "We've done some additional searches, it appears that a relative of his, because he's originally from Ohio and then he moved to L.A., some relative of his with the same name based on what we can piece together was convicted of child porn or child sexual contact.

"So there's a very real chance that he may have been abused as a child, but that set him though a mental disorder, whatever the case may be," McNeff speculated, adding that Reckless Ben is "clearly a sociopath and does not care about the system."

McNeff continued to assert that he is 'afraid' for the welfare of his staff due to Schneider's status as a 'sociopath', and appeared to seek the express permission of law enforcement to go and buy a shotgun to bring into the store.

How has Reckless Ben responded to this?

Addressing the potential familial links to a convicted child sex offender, Schneider revealed his bafflement at McNeff's supposed research, insisting that he has no knowledge of any relatives having committed such a crime, and welcomed the information that had supposedly been found.

He later, upon conducting his own research, found news reports of a man based in Ohio by the name of Benjamin Schneider who had indeed been convicted of said crimes, but indicates that he holds no relation and wonders if McNeff even thought that he was the same person considering they share the same name.

Reckless Ben denies McNeff's claim that anyone in his family has been convicted of child sexual offence-related crimes (YouTube/Reckless Ben)

Schneider also took McNeff's question about obtaining a shotgun as a threat to his own life, as the implication is that the weapon would be used against him if he tried to enter the store again.

"I think what he's trying to do is, because Josh Johnson said he was going to shoot us just for trying to serve him papers [...] he's trying to come up with a reason to justify murdering us [...] it's a little scary."

He further indicates that the saga has moved well beyond the requisition of the allegedly 'stolen' LEGO figures – especially considering the lawsuit involving the two parties has now moved to federal court – but he requests an apology in the form of a 'chicken dance' in order to back off.