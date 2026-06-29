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Bricks & Minifigs CEO breaks silence as Reckless Ben LEGO saga goes to federal court
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Bricks & Minifigs CEO breaks silence as Reckless Ben LEGO saga goes to federal court

The company has issued a significant response to the controversy

Harry Boulton

Harry Boulton

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Featured Image Credit: Reckless Ben / YouTube
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