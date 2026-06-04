What started as a David and Goliath story has since ballooned into the unexpected scandal of 2026. It comes as YouTuber Ben "Reckless Ben" Schneider went up against Bricks & Minifigs and the American Fork Police Department.

In a saga that's getting increasingly hard to keep track of, there's a supposed $200,000 of missing Star Wars LEGO sets, multiple arrests, fake businesses, YouTube videos galore, and even accusations of a 'Mormon Mafia'.

It's all traced back to a consignment of Star Wars LEGO from Bryan Mansell, who handed over a reported $200,000 worth of the popular Danish toy to an Oregon franchise of Bricks & Minifigs.

Why was Reckless Ben arrested over Star Wars LEGO?

Ben Schneider has been pulled into drama involving missing LEGO sets (YouTube / Reckless Ben)

Things started with Mansell trying to pay for medical care for his elderly father, although that fell into dispute when the franchise owners announced they were selling up. Bricks & Minifigs CEO Ammon McNeff said the previous consignment agreement had been terminated, and with it, the sets have apparently slipped between the cracks.

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There was a vocal backlash from locals in Keizer, Oregon, before Reckless Ben picked up the story and decided to employ his typical brand of gonzo journalism to try and get Mansell's sets back.

Schneider used lottery-style raffles and created fake rival businesses, while someone dressed as a UPS delivery driver in an attempt to gain a signature and serve legal papers to the franchise's new owner, Joshua Johnson.

Things have only gotten messier, with things fully going viral when Reckless Ben posted a YouTube video outlining two arrests, alleging that the American Fork Police Department searched his vehicles and jailed him for multiple days, as well as one officer supposedly dislocating his shoulder.

The Bricks & Minifigs saga continues (Traveller's Tales)

On May 30, Bricks & Minifigs filed a lawsuit that accused Schneider, Mansell and others of maintaining a campaign of harassment and extortion against franchise owners in Utah and Oregon.

In the aftermath of McNeff's claims, unredacted bodycam footage from the American Fork Police Department has been posted online.

What does the Reckless Ben bodycam footage show?

An Internet Archive bank has a slew of bodycam footage that includes interviews with Johnson, Schneider's arrest, and more. It's noted that some of the audio is missing due to officers being able to ‘self-mute’ their bodycams, but there's plenty of unpack. They've also been uploaded to a BAM Sucks YouTube channel, with Schneider previously asking to see the full footage.

One clip includes Johnson on the phone to McNeff, with the latter claiming that Schneider threatened to 'kill' a Bricks & Minifigs manager. He also claimed there was an open case against the YouTuber.





Elsewhere, we see Schneider's second arrest on March 11, where the AFPD attended an Airbnb he was staying at and searched the premises with a judge-approved warrant. In this video, we see Schneider and his friends exiting the Airbnb as one officer appears to rush out of nowhere and grab him by the arm while saying: "No, no, no, no, no. Don't. Don't move like that. You understand me? Don't move like that."

Later, one officer states: "Some of you may end up going to jail. Some of you may end up getting released. We'll see what happens."

There are further concerns that one officer boasts about knowing the Airbnb owner, with the comments on the video accusing the AFPD of misconduct. Reckless Ben is yet to respond, but with Patreon boss Jack Conte saying the crowdfunding platform has also been drawn into things after it was served a legal notice from Bricks & Minifigs telling it to shut down a campaign supporting Schneider, we have a feeling things are about to get a lot more dramatic.