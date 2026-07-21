Georges Hanna Dib isn't known for cooking blue crystal meth, donning a pork pie hat, or going under the alias of Heisenberg, but that hasn't stopped him from being compared to a real-life version of Breaking Bad's Walter White.

AMC's hit series ran for 62 episodes and is widely considered one of the best TV shows of all time. As well as El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie and Better Call Saul, Vince Gilligan's Breaking Bad universe has helped make Bob Odenkirk, Giancarlo Esposito, and Aaron Paul household names. Still, they're largely outshone by Bryan Cranston's terrifying performance as Walter White.

Even though Dib hasn't directly said he was inspired by Gilligan's neo-Western crime drama, his involvement in a major drug manufacturing and smuggling case sounds like a Netflix true crime documentary waiting to happen.

Who is Georges Hanna Dib?

Georges Hanna Dib is known for his Dr Food alias (Instagram / Dr Food)

At the time of writing, Dib has over 8.7 million followers on his 'Dr Food' TikTok account and a further two million on Instagram, known as a prominent Lebanese food influencer.

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As reported by Al Jazeera, Dib and others have been found guilty of smuggling cannabis resin that was reportedly hidden in cake packaging. These cakes were produced in Baalbek, in eastern Lebanon, and supposedly transported to Turkiye before being shipped internationally.

We also can't help but be reminded of Esposito's Gus Fring, who used this Los Pollos Hermanos fried chicken restaurant as a front for his meth smuggling enterprise.

As for Dr Food, a 2024 drug bust found a reported 820kg of hashish that was hidden in cake packaging.

Many have branded Dib a real-life Walter White (AMC)

In February 2025, Dib was recommended a life sentence for "manufacturing, trafficking, and smuggling drugs abroad."

Jump forward to July 2026, and he's been officially sentenced in absentia by Judge Elie al-Helou at Mount Lebanon Criminal Court. Dib and other Lebanese and Syrian nationals were reprimanded under Lebanon’s Narcotics Law that covers the manufacturing of banned drugs.

It's thought that Dib currently isn't in Lebanon, although he and the others who were sentenced have been stripped of their civil rights.

The judge sentenced Dib to life imprisonment with hard labour and slapped him with a fine of 120 million Lebanese pounds ($1,341).

Dr Food breaks his silence

You likely wouldn't know any of this is going on if you scanned his socials, with Dr Food posting a July 19 giveaway for his own brand without referencing the case or sentencing. He's since broken his silence and maintained his innocence.

According to local media at Lovin Beirut, Dib has slammed reports being shared online, claiming that the case is related to the company and that legal proceedings are ongoing without the matter reaching its final stage.

Dr Food says he's tackling the case with a full legal team and will remain committed to following the judicial process.

In his closing statement, he asked his followers and strangers alike to wait until a final outcome is made and to avoid jumping to conclusions.

As the story unfolds, Al Jazeera reminds us that 48-year-old Noah Zaiter was recently sentenced to four months in prison after becoming known as the Lebanese Pablo Escobar.

With Dib's reported sentencing being even harsher, the Lebanese Walter White could be in for a much longer stretch.