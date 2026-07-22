Instagram has finally added something people have been begging for since you could add music to your posts, with some users describing themselves as 'sobbing' with relief.

For anyone who published with the wrong song by mistake or wants an old post to match whatever sound is trending, the Meta-owned app has just solved one of its most infuriating problems. Until now, changing the music on a post was far more hassle than it should have been. Users either had to live with the original audio, even if it caused copyright issues, or delete the post entirely and start again from scratch.

Instagram's new Replace Audio tool lets you swap the track on a post you have already shared (NurPhoto/Contributor/Getty)

That meant reselecting the photos or video, retyping the caption, adding the tags again and, most painfully, losing every like, comment and share the post had already built up.

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Instagram's new Replace Audio tool scraps all of that, letting you swap the track on a post you have already shared while keeping the engagement it's earned.

Meta frames it as another step towards handing creators more control over their content and it's easy to see why people are pleased.

If you want to change the song of your post, you just need to tap on the relevant post and then tap the two-line menu in the top right corner. Scroll down to 'Edit' and you will find the option to select a new audio track. Once you've found one you like, just click 'Done' to confirm the change.

The feature is being rolled out globally today and many Instagram users have been praising the new feature.

bro… yall don’t even understand. i am literally sobbing in a taco bell parking lot rn. instagram letting us change audio on old posts without deleting them?? bro i literally archive-deleted my whole entire 2022 aesthetic page because of a mf acoustic guitar transition. im… — u cant ans (@u_cant_ans) July 21, 2026

"bro… yall don’t even understand. i am literally sobbing in a taco bell parking lot rn. instagram letting us change audio on old posts without deleting them??" one user replied to the news on X. "bro i literally archive-deleted my whole entire 2022 aesthetic page because of a mf acoustic guitar transition. im shaking. im sick. god is real fr".

Another replied: "Finally an update that i actually need".

A third user chimed in: "OMG THANK YOU SO MUCH I WAS NEEDING THIS SO BAD WHAT THE HELLYYYYY".

A fourth user argued: "I’ve been waiting for this for years".

The Instagram app has spent years drawing criticism for rolling out changes that few people asked for, so a small useful tweak like this one stands out.

Only recently, the app pulled a feature that let people edit photos from public accounts using AI, with Instagram boss Adam Mosseri admitting the idea had 'missed the mark.'