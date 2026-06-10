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Reckless Ben's GoFundMe disappears after raising $450,000 for 'stolen' LEGO
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Reckless Ben's GoFundMe disappears after raising $450,000 for 'stolen' LEGO

It comes shortly after he said he couldn't discuss the situation, or he could face time in jail

Tom Chapman

Tom Chapman

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Featured Image Credit: YouTube / Reckless Ben
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