Louis Theroux's latest documentary has proven to be all the rage on social media, focusing on the 'manosphere' and many of the most prominent figures within the alarming movement.

These include names like Myron Gaines and HSTikkyTokky, leaving many shocked not only at the content they share with their own followers online, but the views they openly expressed with Theroux throughout the Netflix documentary.

Significant backlash has been launched against many of the influencers that appeared within the documentary – including a fiery statement from one notably controversial adult star – yet it has also prompted some to delve deeper into the origins of these figures, discovering something unexpected in the process.

Alongside the aforementioned names, by far one of the most significant personalities within the manosphere is Sneako, real name Nicolas Kenn De Balinthazy, as his controversial views and actions have caused him to be banned by pretty much every social media platform out there.

Advert

Sneako is one of the most controversial figures within the manosphere, and people have discovered what appears to be the 'turning point' for him (Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

He has been repeatedly accused of spreading antisemitic, misogynistic, and far-right rhetoric, and his appearance within the recent film saw him target Sam Smith for their 'demonic' actions.

Many have been promped to explore Sneako's online presence before he 'took the red pill', and discovered that he was actually relatively 'normal' until one particular moment in his life.

He started making videos on YouTube over a decade ago now, focusing initially on Call of Duty content before eventually transitioning into philosophical discussions where he pondered the meaning of life.

He also conducted street interviews with strangers in a popular series, yet an incident with his girlfriend in 2021 appears to have been the catalyst for his move into the manosphere.

Discussing the moment on the Peer To Peer Podcast, Sneako revealed that he went to a sex party with his long-term girlfriend at the time while they were in an open relationship, recalling how he felt when he witnessed her having sex with another man.

"I'm feeling traumatic thoughts, seeing her with another person," Sneako explained, adding that "it felt like somebody was taking something from me, like someone violating my property [...] It felt like getting robbed right in front of me."

He did note that – at least at the time – he believes that everybody should do this to test the strength of their relationship, illustrating that "after all that, everything was better to be honest."

Many noted that he appeared to grow more outwardly misogynistic after this incident, especially considering the fact that the party – and his status as a 'cuck' – was used as ammunition by anyone debating him from this point onwards.