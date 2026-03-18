Louis Theroux has dedicated over 30 years to exploring society's most uncomfortable corners, investigating bizarre American subcultures and the most extreme elements of human behaviour.

But now with nearly 100 BBC titles to his name, the British-American journalist has moved over to Netflix.

Based on Rotten Tomatoes scores, the filmmaker's top-rated documentaries might surprise you.

David Baddiel: Jews Don't Count

Produced by Theroux's production company Mindhouse Productions, this 2022 documentary examines Baddiel's argument that progressive identity politics excludes antisemitism and Jewish concerns from its advocacy for marginalised communities.

Drawing from his book 'Jews Don't Count: How Identity Politics Failed One Particular Identity,' the British comedian investigates antisemitism across left-wing politics, theatre and football.

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The British American journalist has spent 30 years documenting society's most uncomfortable corners (Lia Toby/BAFTA/Contributor/Getty)

Tell Them You Love Me

Though Theroux doesn't appear on screen, he served as executive producer for this disturbing narrative about Anna Stubblefield, a respected university professor who becomes involved in a controversial relationship with Derrick Johnson, a non-speaking Black man with cerebral palsy.

According to Netflix, the nefarious documentary uses exclusive footage and interviews from both sides to explore 'the controversial relationship between a professor and a nonverbal man that leads to a trial over race, disability and power.'

The 2023 film received a 100% score on the Tomatometer.

Louis Theroux: Inside The Manosphere

With a 73% Tomatometer score, Theroux's latest documentary reveals the world of extreme online influencers reshaping masculine identity. It spotlights Harrison 'HSTikkyTokky' Sullivan and other male-focused content creators who have emerged in Andrew Tate's shadow.

Commenting on his program, Theroux said: "Those in the manosphere embody a swaggering machismo that is at turns misogynistic, homophobic, antisemitic, and racist. Increasingly, these aren’t figures on the margins — anyone who’s got kids, and especially boys, will know that they are making inroads into the culture. Their influence is being felt in schools, in the workplace, and all across the internet."

That said, this latest doc didn't come without its own share of backlash from HS himself, who gave his own opinion of the documentary and Theroux.

Theroux's Inside The Manosphere reached top three on Rotten Tomatoes (Lia Toby/BAFTA / Contributor/Getty)

My Scientology Movie

After being refused entry to the Church of Scientology's facilities, Theroux adopts an unconventional approach by meeting with former church members. He develops an intelligent yet humorous approach to expose the secretive organisation's inner workings by hiring actors to recreate alleged troubling incidents. The unusual entry from Theroux's body of work reached a 89% score on the Tomatometer.

Louis Theroux: Savile

Continuing with controversial subjects, Theroux's notorious interview with Jimmy Savile occurred in 2000 during 'When Louis Met Jimmy.'

Despite Theroux describing Savile as the 'worst' interview he'd ever had, the revelatory documentary prompted tabloids to falsely accuse Theroux of inappropriate behaviour.

According to The Guardian, Savile's victims later criticised Theroux for being 'hoodwinked' and not questioning him more aggressively, leading Theroux to revisit the topic in 2016. Though police regard Savile as one of Britain's most prolific sexual predators, no charges were filed against him before his death.

The documentary serves as a disturbing but captivating exploration of a predator hiding in plain sight, made all the more unsettling by hindsight and the weight of subsequent revelations.