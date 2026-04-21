The Amazon Fire Stick is getting a shake-up and it could mean that your out-of-date device is more valuable than ever before.

Amazon announced that it is changing the way its Fire TV Sticks work, introducing a new operating system known as Vega OS.

This will mean that older devices that only run on the previously used Fire OS will become dated and will no longer be available to purchase.

How does the new Fire Stick differ from the old Amazon device?

On the surface, a lot of the functions on the new Fire Stick will look the same - you’ll still be able to binge your favorite shows and open up other apps but there are some vital differences.

First up, there will not be as much freedom with Vega OS as the company continues to crack down on piracy and illegal streaming.

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Amazon is introducing its new operating system Vega OS (Thomas Fuller/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The old operating system, Fire OS, was built on Android which meant users were able to install apps from outside of Amazon’s official app store.

But all of that will change with Vega OS, which was built entirely by Amazon, meaning that apps will now need to come through the official channels.

How does this change make your Amazon Fire Stick more valuable?

Because the new Fire Sticks are so restrictive in what you can download, this means that the older - more flexible - devices will now likely skyrocket in value.

Many people have taken to social media to share their own reactions to the change, with one user writing on Reddit: “So the millions of 4k Max sticks and previous models that are already out there will continue to work fine. No big deal.”

Another said: “Yep. Amazon just officially killed their own firestick.”

The Amazon Fire Stick is getting a shake-up (Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

A third person commented: “The sideloading was the only reason majority of the people bought them. Now good luck, they just ended their firestick line...so stupid. I hope they really feel the pain, when non of us or new people stop buying them.”

And a fourth added: “Eventually they'll find a vulnerability in the Vega code and they'll be only an RCE away from side loading everything all over again.”

Amazon intends to continue to provide software security updates for its older models for up to four years after they stop selling them, so rest assured that there will be some longevity for the older Fire Sticks, at least for a few years to come.