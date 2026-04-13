Donald Trump posts bizarre image of himself as Christ following attack on Pope

It seems like the presidency isn't quite enough for Donald Trump if you take his social media for anything, as the world's most powerful man has shared an image of himself as Jesus Christ amid a one-sided feud with the Pope.

It's far from the first time that Donald Trump has clashed with the head of the Catholic Church, as Pope Leo XIV has repeatedly issued warnings regarding the dangers of technology and AI amid heavy investment from the United States.

Despite being the first American individual to ascend to papacy, President Trump appears to not revel in the national pride, instead fashioning himself as the new pope in an AI generated image that left experts and key political figures frightened.

Conflict was reignited on Sunday night, however, as Trump issued a lengthy rant towards Pope Leo on Truth Social, leading to another AI generated post that has somehow stunned people even more.

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(Truth Social)

Addressing the internet, President Trump declared: "Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy. He talks about 'fear' of the Trump Administration, but doesn't mention the FEAR that the Catholic Church, and all other Christian Organizations, had during COVID when they were arresting priests, ministers, and everybody else, for holding Church Services, even when going outside, and being ten and even twenty feet apart."

He noted liking Pope Leo's brother, Louis, better than him because he "is all MAGA," adding that "I don't want a Pope who thinks it's OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon. I don't want a Pope who thinks it's terrible that America attacked Venezuela [...] and I don't want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States because I'm doing exactly what I was elected, IN A LANDSLIDE, to do..."

Of course, Trump – nor anyone outside of the Vatican's College of Cardinals – has any say in who gets to be the pope no matter how much they want or don't want someone, but the president has seemingly taken an unexpected route to establish his religious authority in the matter.

Sharing another post on Truth Social little more than 40 minutes following the aforementioned rant, Trump provided an AI generated image of himself as a Jesus Christ like figure.

(Truth Social)

The image, depicting Trump in a white robe with a red shawl, shows the president healing a hospitalized man with a glowing light, while several figures – including a soldier and a nurse – look on in admiration.

Behind the Jesus-like Trump you can see a huge American flag, several bald eagles, fireworks, fighter jets, and several soldiers positioned as if they were angels ascending from heaven.

Not only does this likely breach the first commandment, which declares that no other Gods should be placed before the religion's central figure, it could perhaps even be viewed as a threat to Pope Leo as Trump deems himself above the papacy and a religious 'savior'.

This has already been suggested in leaked comments from military officials at the start of the Iran war, as they claimed that the conflict would bring about the return of Jesus and 'armageddon' as a whole.