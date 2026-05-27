Nvidia's Jensen Huang has gone viral with a clip showing him jumping to the front of the line at a food stall in exchange for buying the entire line's food.

Tech billionaires have a habit of playing by different rules and Jensen Huang's recent trip to Taiwan showed just that.

Despite seeing his net worth take a $20 billion hit after Chinese AI chatbot DeepSeek crashed global markets last year, the Nvidia CEO appears to be doing just fine. And during a visit to Taipei, he found a charismatic solution to a long queue at a night market food stall. The incident took place at the famous Raohe Street Night Market, where Huang approached a popular grilled corn vendor that had drawn a crowd.

Rather than joining the back of the line, he made the crowd an offer.

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Jensen Huang was spotted at a night market stall in Taiwan (I-HWA CHENG/Contributor/Getty)

"I'll buy everybody's," he said in the X clip that's now gone viral, currently sitting on 1.3M views at the time of writing. "Can I be the first one?"

When the vendor pointed out that the customers had already paid for their orders, Huang reportedly insisted on paying again regardless.

The gesture drew laughter and cheers from those waiting, most of whom were happy to let the billionaire CEO jump the queue in exchange for a free meal.

Videos from the scene show Huang chatting with the vendor before enthusiastically digging into his corn.

The Raohe Street moment divided opinion on social media, with some finding it charming and good-humoured and less-impressed others lost respect for the Nvidia boss for not waiting his turn.

"If you pay for all the people in front of you in line, then it wouldn't count as cutting in line. Learned something new," one user wrote.

"what’s the point of being a billionaire if you can’t do billionaire things!??" someone else agreed.

Jensen: I'll buy everybody, let me be 1st



世界第一CEO 黃仁勳

在台灣夜市 懶得排隊 花錢買快速通關



當事女網友：

本來想說 就這樣 隔著保鑣打個招呼⋯ 沒想到他走到我旁邊，用千元大鈔買了快速通關⋯然後 喜提一支烤玉米🌽 pic.twitter.com/9R4XWgNOY4 — Master | 最強打野(穢土轉生) (@CryptoMaster_70) May 25, 2026





"I had high opinion of him before watching this and learning he thinks he can buy any privilege by paying off. He could have waited in the line and still paid for everyone to gain respect," a third user added.

A fourth user replied: "Bro could buy the entire night market."

A fifth user commented: "He is buying off people's time and his time with money. It's not wrong but it's a bit cocky".

But it's not an unusual sight to see the Nvidia boss at food stalls, as over the years he's been photographed eating at roadside stalls and night markets across Asia, including in China, Vietnam, Hong Kong, and South Korea.

Earlier this month, he was spotted eating noodles at a roadside shop in Beijing during the same China trip that saw him accompany President Donald Trump.