Mother of Elon Musk's 13th child reveals what billionaire said about being father to Amber Heard's children

The mother of Elon Musk’s 13th child has shared an inside look into things the billionaire told her about being father to Amber Heard's children.

Ashley St Clair hit the headlines last year when she revealed that she had given birth to one of Musk’s children.

The former-MAGA influencer shared in a post to X, formerly Twitter, that the tech billionaire had told her to keep the news a ‘secret forever’, which included keeping his name off the birth certificate.

In the post published on February 14, 2025, St Clair wrote: “Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father.

Advert

“I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child’s privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause.”





Since then, St Clair has been sharing more and more on social media about her time with the world’s richest man.

In a recent TikTok, she shared some commonly asked questions about the billionaire, including addressing the rumor that Musk was the father of actress Amber Heard’s children.

St Clair explained: “I asked straight up about Amber Heard because this is what I had heard and he’s like, ‘no I actually asked her cause I thought they were mine but she says that they’re not’.”

She continued: “So, at least that’s what he told me but he also has a complicated relationship with the truth so who knows.”

The influencer went on to share more information she claimed to have received from Musk regarding his attempts to boost the declining birth rates.

Ashley St Clair is one of the mothers of Elon Musk's children (Instagram/@asc.sys)

St Clair continued: “He also tells me that there is one more with a Japanese woman and he says that this came to fruition when these Japanese people officials came to speak to him and I actually remember when this happened because he was with me right before he met with them like early 2023.

“He even texted me afterwards… he texted me and was like, ‘you know, it was interesting, they just want my sperm - no romance - just my sperm.

“And then we didn’t talk about it again until the next year and he tells me that he did in fact do this.”

This claim has not been confirmed by Musk himself, as he is only publicly confirmed to have 14 children by four different women.