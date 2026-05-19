Certain types of food are commonly associated with negative health impacts and diseases like cancer, yet an oncologist has identified one unexpected item that commonly appeared among 80 per cent of his colon cancer patients.

There has been an alarming rise in colon cancer cases among younger individuals, as while health experts typically associate the development of most cancer types with people over the age of 50, this particular form of the disease has started to buck that trend.

Scientists and doctors haven't got all of the answers as to why this might be happening, but many suspect that the food that people eat could play a key role in these concerning trends, and an oncologist has identified one item in particular that's become a regularity in his patients diets.

As shared by LADbible, health enthusiast and Instagram user @mikestartegy1 has shared the testimonial of one oncologist who spotted a consistent answer when discussing the food that his colon cancer patients ate regularly throughout their life.





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According to the doctor, roughly 80 per cent of his patients regularly consumed sausages, alongside other processed goods like hot dogs, frankfurters, and smoked meats.

These, when consumed on a regular basis over years and years, can have a significant impact on your health and dramatically increase your risk of developing cancer, and it appears to be playing a part in the number of cases among young people.

Processed meat in particular was identified as a Group 1 carcinogen by the World Health Organization (WHO), which puts it on the same level as tobacco and asbestos, showing quite how dangerous it can be over time.

Sausages and other processed meats are identified as a significant health risk by experts (Getty Stock)

One of the dangers most commonly associated with colon cancer is the difficulty in getting diagnosed, as not only are people more likely to ignore the symptoms, but it can also be mistaken for other health issues like IBS.

Other food types like bacon, ham, smoked fish, or dried and canned meat can contribute to the same health complications, and the doctor recommends opting for fresh meat that's cooked from scratch at home to lessen the issues down the line.

Of course, eating sausages regularly doesn't guarantee that you'll develop colon cancer — and on the flip side, abstaining from meat altogether doesn't stop you from being at risk, yet it's a healthy choice overall to reduce your consumption as experts have established a quantifiable link between processed food and this particular form of cancer.