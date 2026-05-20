Doctor warns against harmful food mistake people make every day without realizing

A doctor has issued an urgent warning to the public, urging them to be wary of making harmful food mistakes that many people make every day without even realizing.

It turns out that even the simplest habit when preparing your food can actually be hazardous to your health.

This comes after Dr Ashley Ennedy, who is an occupational and environmental medicine physician, released a video online to warn people about the hidden dangers lurking in your kitchen.

In the clip published to TikTok, the expert shared how storing food inside its original tin can cause harmful bacteria to grow.

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Instead, the doctor explained how transferring leftover food into an airtight container is much safer than putting an open tin in the fridge.

In the video description, she wrote: “People don’t realize storing food in an opened can can actually speed up spoilage. Metal leaching, pH changes, and loss of airtight seal = your leftovers go bad faster. Transfer it to glass or plastic ASAP. Stay safe, stay fed.”

In the video, Dr Ennedy continued: “Do not put open cans in the fridge. It is one of the most common food safety mistakes; people don’t even realize that they’re making.”

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) also advises against putting opened tins in the fridge.

On the FSA website, it explains: “You should not store food in an opened tin can. When a can has been opened and the food is exposed to the air, the tin from the can could transfer more quickly to the food inside.

“After opening a can of food, if you aren’t going to use it all right away, empty the contents into a storage container, cover and refrigerate.”

Even the simplest habit when preparing food can be hazardous to your health (Benne Ochs/Getty Images)

The informative clip prompted many people to take to social media themselves to share their own reactions to the news.

In the TikTok comment section, one user wrote: “Ooohh maybe that’s why the tummy was acting up.”

Another said: “I am saving this video and showing my wife because she does not believe me. She does it with the spaghetti sauce. All the time it needs to end.”

A third person commented: “I’ve done this my whole life especially with my canned olives.”

And a fourth added: “I do admit, I’ve done this before. Because I was too lazy to put it in a container. But now knowing this I’ll NEVER do it again.Thank you for the info.”