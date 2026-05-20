An 'alien' message to the world has been uncovered in newly released UFO records.

The anticipation surrounding any official acknowledgement of extraterrestrial life has been building for years. President Donald Trump promised to address the question of alien life when the 'time is right,' yet one US congressman claims that contact has already been made.

Meanwhile, Stephen Hawking's theory has surfaced on social media that if intelligent life does exist out there, humanity might be better off hoping it never finds us. In other words, things sometimes stay hidden for a reason.

The FBI file contained never-before-seen memos and witness reports connected to UAPs (Apostoli Rossella/Getty)

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Now, the Trump administration's latest UFO disclosure release has revealed something pretty chilling.

The release was published on Friday and included never-before-seen memos, witness reports, photographs and videos connected to unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs).

Among them was a memo dated January 12, 1955, originating from the Detroit Flying Saucer Club, one of the earliest UFO organisations in the US.

Club member Randall Cox told FBI agents that the group had been in contact with 'outer space people', and that those beings had delivered a series of warnings about humanity's place in the universe, the document read.

According to the FBI memo, the beings stated that all planets had conquered outer space except Earth and that humans were the ‘lowest form of universal existence.’

A further message stated that the purpose of contact with Earth at that time was simply to prepare people for future landings from outer space.

President Donald Trump promised to address the question of alien life when the 'time is right' (KENT NISHIMURA/Contributor/Getty)

On a more reassuring note, the saucers were described as ‘friendly to the US’ with no potential threat of harm.

Among the documents was an interview conducted with Cox inside an FBI vehicle on January 11, 1955, during which he told agents he and fellow club member John Hoffman planned to travel to Washington, D.C. to present their information to the Pentagon.

Cox also referenced John Fry, a technician at Sandia Air Force Base in New Mexico, who allegedly claimed to have piloted a flying saucer from the base to New York City in just 30 minutes.

Hoffman, a former Air Force serviceman who served during the Second World War, was described in the memo as someone who had been 'carried beyond the realm of scientific fact into that of possible scientific fiction.'

The FBI also noted that Cox's accounts bore a striking resemblance to Dorothy Martin's notes. The Illinois housewife became nationally known in 1954 after claiming to receive telepathic messages from extraterrestrials she called the Guardians.

Martin led a small UFO group that warned catastrophic floods would destroy much of Earth on December 21, 1954, with believers to be rescued by flying saucers before the disaster struck.

When the apocalypse failed to materialise, Martin told her followers that a new message had arrived, explaining that Earth had been spared because of their collective faith.