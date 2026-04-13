US President Donald Trump's recent inflammatory comments have prompted Pope Leo XIV to make a rare political address, as he responds to accusations from the White House about his stance on crime and war.

Despite sharing the same nationality, Donald Trump has repeatedly made it clear that he doesn't approve of Pope Leo's role at the head of the Catholic Church — even though he's not Catholic himself.

While the pope has never directly addressed the current president, he has on a number of occasions warned about the use of AI and new forms of technology, which is something the Trump administration has emphasized heavily since being reelected.

Many weren't too happy when Trump shared an AI-generated image of himself as the pope last year, and he's now prompted a direct response from the papacy following a recent rant and another bizarre image.

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Taking to Truth Social, Trump shared both a rant directed at Pope Leo, alongside an image of himself depicted as Jesus Christ.





Within the rant, he criticized the pope's stance on crime, said he preferred his 'MAGA brother', and claimed that he was only elected because his nationality would help in relations with Trump, in addition to a lengthy list of reasons why he would prefer someone else to be in charge of the Catholic Church.

"I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon. I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s terrible that America attacked Venezuela," Trump outlined, "and I don’t want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States because I’m doing exactly what I was elected, IN A LANDSLIDE, to do, setting Record Low Numbers in Crime, and creating the Greatest Stock Market in History."

As reported by the BBC, this tirade has provoked a rare response from the head of the Catholic Church, as he directly addresses the claims emanating from the White House in a new address.

"I have no fear of the Trump administration, or speaking out loudly of the message of the gospel, which is what I believe I am here to do, what the Church is here to do," Pope Leo explained to reporters.

Pope Leo has responded directly to recent comments made by President Donald Trump (Simone Risoluti - Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images)

"I don't want to get into a debate with [Trump]. Too many people are suffering in the world today. Too many innocent people are being killed. And I think someone has to stand up and say: there's a better way to do this."

These comments aren't just reflective of the ongoing war in Iran that has seen the United States and Israel issue air strikes towards the country, but it's hard not to see the implications within the pope's response.

He also criticized "continuous violations of international law and neocolonial tendencies" in a later speech, once again hinting towards his strong opposition to the actions of the Trump administration over the past year.