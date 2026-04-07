Trump declares 'whole civilization will die tonight' if Iran don't meet 8pm deadline

President Donald Trump has declared that a ‘whole civilization will die tonight’ if his demands are not met in a shocking new statement about the US war with Iran.

The US president took to his own social media platform Truth Social to make new threats against the Middle Eastern nation weeks after the US began its missile attacks.

In the new post, Trump wrote: “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?

“We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!”

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President Trump took to Truth Social to make new threats against Iran (Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump)

As reported by the BBC, Trump has given Iran a deadline of 8pm EDT to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which has been closed since last month.

This came after the president authorized the bombing of Iran to begin, with both Trump and Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu suggesting that they hoped to destroy any of Iran’s nuclear weaponry.

Trump previously claimed that he aims to ensure that Iran ‘cannot continue to arm, fund and direct terrorist armies outside of their borders’.

The president also stated that the US had assumed ‘major combat operations’ against Iran.

Both the US and Israel have continued their airstrikes on Iran in recent weeks, with Trump writing multiple posts on social media seemingly threatening more action.

Recent attacks on Iran by the US include the Middle Eastern nation’s Kharg Island where US forces have carried out strikes on military targets.

Trump has given Iran a deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Other incidents have included the bombing of an Iranian girls school, which resulted in the deaths of 180 people, many of whom were children aged between seven and 12.

In a previous post to social media, Trump wrote: “If Iran does anything that stops the flow of Oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far.

“Additionally, we will take out easily destroyable targets that will make it virtually impossible for Iran to ever be built back, as a Nation, again — Death, Fire, and Fury will reign upon them — But I hope, and pray, that it does not happen! This is a gift from the United States of America to China, and all of those Nations that heavily use the Hormuz Strait.

“Hopefully, it is a gesture that will be greatly appreciated. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”