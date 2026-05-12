Donald Trump is facing more allegations that he's 'unfit' to serve as President of the United States, and while he's due for an annual check-up on May 26, the wolves are at the door and growing in number as they claim he's unable to continue his duties.

While Donald Trump has the honor of being the oldest person to ever be elected as president, that comes with concerns about his physical and cognitive health.

We know the POTUS has trimmed down from being declared 'clinically obese' during his first term, but there are still worries about signs of heart disease and openly admitting he has chronic venous insufficiency.

The White House medical team consistently maintains that the president is in "exceptional health," while the man himself has boasted about seemingly perfect results.

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Still, there's been an increase in stories about him seeming to nod off while in important meetings, with critics recently declaring he's unfit to serve after they claim he was catching Zs during an event on maternal health.

Others have been calling for the implementation of Section 4 of the 25th Amendment, adamant that Trump's posts about Iran on Truth Social are a sign that he's mentally unwell.

More and more people are pointing to the president's digital footprint as a potential sign of mental decline, and now, 30 senior psychiatrists and doctors have signed a letter stating as much.

Trump continues to be called out over his social media posts (Truth Social / realDonaldTrump

As shared by the British Medical Journal, the 30 have branded Donald Trump a 'danger' and noted "objectively observable signs of serious medical concern." Although they haven't physically examined the 79-year-old face-to-face, they've supposedly been keeping an eye on the president for the past year.

Highlighting "marked deterioration in cognitive functioning," "episodes of apparent somnolence during critical public proceedings," "severely impaired judgment and impulse control," and "significant loss of self-control," they've also called out his “grandiose and delusional beliefs, including assertions of infallibility, imagery of himself as Pope suggestive of a divine mission."

Trump recently faced the fury of his naysayers and supporters alike when he shared an AI image that appeared to depict him as Jesus Christ.

In the aftermath, the doctors have argued that Trump is a "clear and present danger” to the world due to his ability to launch nuclear weapons. Calling for the 25th Amendment to be invoked, they wrote: "It is our expert opinion that Donald J Trump is mentally unfit to be the president of the United States and that steps to remove him from office must be undertaken with the greatest urgency.”

The US senate offices of Rhode Island senators Sheldon Whitehouse and Jack Reed submitted the statement for inclusion in the US Congressional Record, while Henry David Abraham, emeritus professor of psychiatry at Tufts University School of Medicine, told the BMJ: "What motivates my group of physicians now is the buildup of psychiatric symptoms in a person who has the sole authority to launch a nuclear weapon, and has now threatened genocide against an adversary in a time of war."





This is in reference to Trump's infamous April 7 Truth Social post, where he said a "whole civilization will die tonight." Abraham added: "Symptoms of concern are grandiosity without guardrails, paranoia, impulsivity, vindictiveness, easy misperception of being harmed, moments of omnipotence, and most frightening, uncontrolled rage in a man who controls nuclear weapons without oversight.”

Bandy Lee, president of the World Mental Health Coalition, is another signatory, stating: "Medical professionals have a societal ethical obligation to protect the public’s health and wellbeing."

Reiterating that the letter isn't politically motivated, those involved concluded: "It is a medical one, made by individuals holding both conservative and liberal ideologies, identifying as both Republicans and Democrats, from different backgrounds, races, ethnicities, and religions.

“In keeping with our professional ethics, and for those of us who are physicians, with the Declaration of Geneva—the successor to the Hippocratic oath that binds us to the humanitarian principles of medicine since the Nuremberg trials—we are compelled to warn of a president of the United States who is increasingly a danger to the public."