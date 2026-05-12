Briel Adams-Wheatley is a beauty influencer who documents her life with no limbs.

The content creator was born in São Paulo, Brazil, after her parents attempted an abortion too late.

She was abandoned by her birth parents and diagnosed with Hanhart Syndrome, a rare condition which meant that she was born without any of her limbs.

After being adopted by a family in Utah, Adams-Wheatley moved to the US.

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Now, she posts content on social media with her husband Adam.

Having been raised as a man before transitioning, one question that is often asked by viewers is how Adams-Wheatley’s husband dealt with the news of her transition, having married beforehand.

In a video, she explained: “I started my transition a year after we got married, right?”

Adam said: “I think so, but you told me way before everybody else.”

Briel continued: “Yeah, I had also told him a little bit before we got married, too that I was having feelings about it, but I just wasn't sure if it was something I was comfortable with, actually fully going into and just keeping suppressed. And if he was comfortable with it and everything.

“But Adam was the first person to know before everyone. And I waited a few months before I did it publicly as well.

"I already started a few things behind the scenes.”

Adam, who is a regular feature in her videos and showed 'initiative' on the first date at a board games cafe where he helped her to play, also explained why he ‘couldn't care less’ about Briel's transition.

Briel Adams-Wheatley is a beauty influencer born without any limbs (Instagram/@nolimbs)

He said: “I'm very happy that she found who she is. And I've seen a big difference in her happiness and confidence and everything.

"But I mean, I fell in love with her and not what she was, just who she was.”

Adam also spoke candidly about adjusting during that period, adding: “It was hard going from like pronouns for more than one reason.

"One, because I knew before everybody else. So I had to use he/him in front of people, and I couldn't remember who she had told yet or not.

“And so it was really confusing to use one thing at home and another [outside their home]. And then as soon as I got the pronouns under control, she changed her name and then started wearing wigs.

“It was just a lot of learning, learning, learning, learning, learning. But it was a good journey. She was patient with me.”