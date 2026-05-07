Donald Trump says his phone's autocorrect almost got him in serious trouble with First Lady Melania

President Donald Trump has revealed that the autocorrect on his phone almost got him in serious trouble with First Lady Melania.

The president shared the anecdote during an event for Military Mothers, which he attended with the First Lady.

During an address at the event, Trump was referencing a woman named Melody Wolff when the train of thought seemed to distract him.

Going off on a tangent, the president started to reveal a simple error he would make when messaging his wife.

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He explained: “They have spell correct and word correct, and these crazy machines that we use to put out Truths... And every time I wrote ‘Melania’, it would correct to ‘Melody’.

“And I’d say ‘Melania is fantastic’ and ‘Happy Mother’s Day Melania’, ‘Our great first lady, Melania’. But it would spell correct and and word correct to ‘Melody’. And sometimes I wouldn’t proofread it, and I would get absolutely decimated.”

Trump went on to say: “I got that corrected eventually. You know who corrected? The military. I said, ‘Come here, you got to correct this. You’re killing me’.”

This isn’t the only topic that has had Trump in the news recently, as he previously revealed to reporters at the White House that there are ‘very interesting’ newly uncovered UFO files which could soon be made available to view.

The president claimed: “We’re going to be releasing a lot of things that we haven’t. I think some of it’s going to be very interesting to people.”

Speaking about the files previously at an event for Turning Point USA, Trump had also said: “The first releases will begin very, very soon, so you can go out and see if that phenomena is correct. You’ll figure it out.”

Trump shared how he called his wife by the wrong name (Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Earlier this year, the president had taken to his own social media platform Truth Social to announce that he would be seeking to release the files ‘based on the tremendous interest shown’.

Since then, the Director of the FBI, Kash Patel, confirmed that these so-called UFO files have been delivered for release.

While not much is currently known about what the files contain, Trump has shared that they are made up of documents ‘related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters’.

The files have still not been made public and a timeline for release has not yet been given.