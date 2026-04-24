Preisdent Donald Trump’s reaction to a question asked about the conflict with Iran has been circulated online after he exploded on a reporter.

Trump has been purported to be doing a lot of wartime planning amid the US and Israel's war on the Middle Eastern nation in recent months.

Having just sent the States back to its Cold War era after invoking the Defense Production Act (DPA), Trump previously had no qualms with using threatening tactics, or going as far as claim to plan on ending the lives of every Iranian in his rants on Truth Social.

However, despite all the threats, it seems like he is adamant that he won’t go as far with these claims as many may fear.

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And if you dare to suggest otherwise to him, you might end up like this White House reporter.

President Trump went off on a reporter when quizzed about Iran (Brendan SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

When Trump was sat in the Oval Office answering questions about the Iran war, he was handed a query about the potential use of nuclear weapons against the nation, who agreed to a two-week ceasefire on April 8.

The female reporter asked the POTUS if he would ‘use a nuclear weapon against Iran’, which then led to a heavy-handed response.

On X, formerly Twitter, the Department of State posted the clip of him berating the reporter on April 23, where Trump began by stating, 'no', over and over.

Then he asked her: “Why do I need it?”

As she attempted to continue with her line of questioning, he then called her question ‘stupid’, as he said: “No. Why would a stupid question like that be asked?”

Lastly, he asked her: “Why would I use a nuclear weapon when we’ve totally, in a conventional way, decimated them?”

As for his thoughts on nukes in general, he said that ‘nuclear weapons should never be allowed to be used by anybody’, which would include the US.

However, his stance has received mixed reviews underneath the video.

On one side, you have those who say this is good PR for Trump, as nobody can assume he’s interested in a nuclear war.

But then you have those who say he’s going back on previous suggestions of ending civilizations.

One person wrote: “Perhaps it’s a GREAT thing that she asked the question. Now everyone can see his response instead of always guessing the worst.”

Another said: “This is a legitimate question, since Trump both excludes and implies nuclear use in the same breath.”

Who knows?