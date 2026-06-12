Bio-hacker Bryan Johnson shares $2 million worth of health advice in a 60-second video.

Bryan Johnson has built one of the most unusual public profiles on the internet through his obsessive pursuit of immortality. From injecting his teenage son's plasma into his own body to tracking his erections in the night as a measure of biological health, his methods have sometimes ranged to the extreme.

While he tracks his health every day and takes hundreds of supplements to slow his ageing, even Johnson is not immune to his own mistakes, as he recently admitted that jet lag caused his biological age to spike by about 13 years.

But over years of obsessive self-experimentation and spending what he claims amounts to $2 million on his own health, the 48-year-old has also accumulated a body of knowledge that would be helpful to just about anyone.

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Bryan Johnson distils the most important lessons from his health journey into under 60 seconds (Bloomberg/Contributor/Getty)

In a new YouTube Short, the biohacker distils the most important lessons from his journey into under 60 seconds and, thankfully, none of it requires turning your life upside down.

Sleep

First, Johnson opens up with what he considers the foundation of everything else.

"Sleep is the world's most powerful drug," he said.

His advice is to be in bed for eight hours, keep the same bedtime every single night, avoid eating anything close to bedtime, eat 'calm foods' for dinner, and switch off all screens at least an hour before you go to bed.

He goes on to say 'calm foods' should be eaten for dinner.' As well, for bedtime, there should be no screens an hour beforehand.

Food

On the subject of diet, Johnson advises cutting out added sugar, avoiding fried foods, and staying clear of 'all things in American convenience stores.' Instead, eat whole foods, walk after meals to aid digestion, and finish your last coffee before noon to avoid disrupting your sleep later.

Movement

Johnson's advice on exercise is also far from extreme. He recommends getting your heart rate up 'routinely,' lifting heavy things and stretching every day.





Oral health

This is an area Johnson takes seriously and one that most people underestimate. He recommends using a Waterpik, flossing, and scraping your tongue, morning and night, without exception.

Daily habits

According to Johnson, good daily habits involve 'making an effort to drink water' and getting natural sunlight first thing in the morning.

"Avoid alcohol, limit time on social media, limit exposure to plastics and do not smoke anything," he added.

He also mentioned keeping a book by your bed, building a one-hour wind-down routine before sleep, and leaving your shoes at the door to avoid tracking pollutants into your home.

"The body is a clock and loves routine," he said.

His final thoughts before hitting the clock at 56 seconds were: "Avoid long-distance travel where you can. Do less. Most things don't work."

Many viewers in the comments section have been thanking Johnson for his helpful health advice.

"This has changed my mood and life ten fold. You have to make an initiative and go for it you can’t be perfect but this is totally doable," one user wrote.

"Unironically some of the best advice on the internet. No bs, straight to the point," another added.

"Decades from now, people are going to wake up, look back, and realize how great Bryan is for the work he's doing," a third user commented.