Bryan Johnson reveals reason he walked in 'fecal matter' show at Paris Fashion Week

Bryan Johnson has revealed the real reason behind why he walked in a ‘fecal matter’ show at Paris Fashion Week.

The biohacker is well known for his extreme methods to boost his life expectancy in a bid to ‘live forever’.

Since then, Johnson has surprised fans by appearing on the catwalk in Paris for the city’s fashion week, leaving many to wonder why he was there.

Now, the venture capitalist has taken to social media to reveal all.

Johnson wrote in a lengthy post on X, formerly Twitter: “This week I modeled in Paris Fashion Week. I am a meme for Immortality.... why was I there?

“Something significant is happening. By the time something appears on a runway in Paris, it usually means the concept has already crossed a threshold.





“Power is shifting hands. People can feel it, and it is unnerving. This leaves people desperately searching: where will power land? So we "monitor the situation".

“The show was by Matières Fécales, which translates to 'Fecal Matter', and the collection was about power. Who held power and who will hold power in the future?”

The entrepreneur went on to say: “As a meme, I represent the Immortals. The last section (titled 'the immortals') was about a new kind of power. More than just money or status, but access to tools that can extend human life.

“For the past five years I’ve been running a public experiment on the human body. Measuring everything. Publishing the data. Trying to slow or reverse aspects of aging. Whether people agree with it or not, the project has become associated with one idea: immortality.

“The decision to name immortality as the future of power reflects something bigger happening culturally.”

Johnson remarked how, for a long time, power has been ‘defined mostly by wealth, status, or political position’ but now a ‘new axis is emerging: control over biology’.

He continued: “Most of my work has lived in technology and science. Fashion operates in a completely different system. Different communities, different language, different forms of influence. The show created a bridge between those worlds.

“The idea of trying not to die is uncomfortable for many people. Some reject it immediately. Others become deeply curious. Across five years, we are collectively digesting this new reality: death may not be inevitable.

“Culture is speaking through clothing... humans are starting to treat aging as a solvable problem. And that has begun to change where power will sit.”