The World Health Organisation (WHO) has weighed in on the risk of hantavirus becoming the next Covid-19 pandemic.

The outbreak of Hantavirus occurred on the cruise ship MV Hondius just before it was due to end its journey across the Atlantic, having traveled from Argentina.

However, it was refused permission to dock in Cape Verde and was left stranded in open waters while managing the health crisis.

Since then, three deaths have been confirmed, with more passengers having been evacuated.

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Now, the ship is on its way to the Canary Islands with the remaining passengers aboard.

WHO has now weighed in on the matter, addressing public fears that this could become the next global pandemic.

Infected passengers had to be transported to hospital (Lina Selg/AFP via Getty Images)

In a press conference, WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove said: “This is not the next Covid but it is a serious infectious disease. If people get infected, and infections are uncommon, they can die.

“People on the ship who are hearing this are very scared, rightly so. The general public might be scared as well. Accurate information is critical. Knowing what your actual exposure might be - most people will never be exposed to this.”

The symptoms of hantavirus

Hantavirus can cause two life-threatening syndromes, according to the WHO: hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS) and hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS).

The early symptoms of HPS, which attacks the lungs, start one to eight weeks after infection, and include:

Fatigue

Fever

Muscles aches

Headaches

Dizziness

Chills

Nausea and vomiting

Diarrhoea

Later symptoms include:

Coughing

Shortness of breath

Tightness in the chest

Early symptoms of HFRS, which affects the kidneys, start one to two weeks after infection, and include:

Intense headaches

Back pain

Abdominal pain

Fever/chills

Nausea

Blurred vision

Later symptoms include:

Low blood pressure

Internal bleeding

Acute kidney failure

An outbreak of Hantavirus has happened on the cruise ship MV Hondius (AFP via Getty Images)

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper stated: “The outbreak of Hantavirus is very serious and deeply stressful for those affected and their families. The UK response is being led by the UK Health Security Agency working with the WHO.

“The Foreign Office is working urgently to support the UKHSA’s work overseas and to make sure British nationals on the MV Hondius can all get safely home with proper protection for public health.

“Foreign Office consular staff are in direct contact with British nationals onboard the ship and stand ready to provide further assistance to any British national in need of support overseas 24/7 - our crisis response centre has been operating for the last few days to provide support.

“Ministers are in close touch with our Dutch and Spanish counterparts and we have been working with other countries to facilitate the medical evacuations, to support our Overseas Territories and to get British nationals home safely as quickly as possible.”