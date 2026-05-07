Everyone should be well aware of the importance of sleep to your overall health, yet one shocking new study has revealed quite how damaging just a single night of bad or nonexistent rest can be for the brain.

There are many situations that might cause you to consider an all-nighter, whether it be studying for a test at school or preparing for a big presentation at work — and you might not even intend to do so if you're out all night partying.

It's something you do with complete awareness that the consequences will likely catch up to you over the next day or week, but new studies have revealed that even a single night of restlessness can cause long-term brain damage that mirrors the effects of Alzheimer's disease.

As reported by the Daily Mail, this potentially groundbreaking new research was conducted by scientists at the University of Ibadan in Nigeria, who had reviewed sleep data from over 25 years in total to come to a concerning conclusion.

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Pulling an all nighter can seriously impact the health of your brain, even after just a single night (Getty Stock)

They were specifically investigating how missing out on sleep can almost immediately damage the brain and your health overall, looking into research and data regarding sleep deprivation alongside memory and cognitive function.

Concluding the research, the scientists discovered that even a single night without sleep can trigger noticeable issues within your brain, manifesting across a range of different areas.

For example, the study indicated that an all nighter can weaken the connection between cells inside of your brain, trigger inflammation that leads to memory-loss and general damage to your memory functions, alongside the production of toxins that affect your brain's ability to generate new cells.

Going without sleep can seriously impact your memory, negating the primary reason why many people pull all nighters (Getty Stock)

While these factors would be alarming enough on their own – especially after just a single night without sleep – a direct comparison to the impact caused by Alzheimer's disease displayed frightening similarities.

Alzheimer's disease is typically only developed within older individuals, so having something similar occur to individuals at a much younger age is obviously far more concerning, especially as it can affect your overall cognitive function including your ability to learn and remember new information.

Those suffering from the damage also appeared to suffer from more extreme mood swings and could even suffer from false memories as a result of the damage, resulting in damage that is best avoided at all costs.

Considering the fact that most people stay up and avoid sleep in a desperate plea to learn and preserve information, this suggests that it's not only ineffective in the short term but threatening to your general health over the rest of your life.