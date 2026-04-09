It's out of the frying pan and into the fryer for Donald Trump, and while the President of the United States is no stranger to controversy, there are growing calls for him to be stripped of his title and have the presidency handed over to JD Vance.

Never one to mince his words, Donald Trump is known for sharing his views on Truth Social, although some are increasingly concerned about his various posts and the situation in Iran.

With continued fears that World War III is knocking at our door, the escalating conflict with Iran looked like it could be the straw that broke the camel's back.

The USA and Iran have now agreed to a tentative two-week ceasefire, with plans to reopen the crucial Strait of Hormuz, although things were getting pretty close to the wire after the Commander-in-Chief vowed to obliterate his adversary. Alarm bells rang when Trump took to Truth Social and wrote that a "whole civilization will die tonight", with previous rants including him claiming that he'd bomb the country back into 'the Stone Ages', as well as promising to hit Iran '20 times harder' if it didn't comply with opening the Strait of Hormuz. Speaking of which, one of his most explosive posts read: "Open the F**kin’ Strait, you crazy b*stards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah."

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With this, major names from the Democrats, Republicans, and beyond have called for Section 4 of the 25th Amendment to be enacted for the first time in U.S. history.

What is Section 4 of the 25th Amendment?

The 25th Amendment reiterates that the vice president steps up as president if the reigning POTUS dies, resigns, or is removed from office by impeachment. It's been used a handful of times since being ratified in 1967 and the wake of John F. Kennedy's 1963 assassination. It has only been used as a temporary transfer of power so far and has never been used against a president's will, although Section 4 could see President Trump shown the door if Vice President JD Vance and the majority of the Cabinet agree to remove him.

If we were to go down this route, officials would write to the president and declare he is unfit for office, leading to Vance taking power. Trump could fight this, although it's not as simple as saying, "I'm fine."

Those who originally questioned his abilities have four days to decide whether they disagree, and if they inform congressional leadership, Congress has 48 hours to discuss.

This would lead to a 21-day debate on the president's fitness, but during that time, the vice president remains the acting president until a decision is reached. It would require a two-thirds majority from both houses of Congress to remove Trump from office, but if it doesn't happen in those 21 days or fails, he would immediately resume his presidency.

Who has called for President Trump to be removed from office?

Greene is among the most vocal calling for Trump to be removed from office (Tom Williams / Contributor / Getty)

According to NBC News, over 70 lawmakers have called for Section 4 to be invoked. Bipartisan calls are flooding in, with one of the most vocal being ex-congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. Similar to Trump never mincing his words, Greene took to social media and vented: "25TH AMENDMENT!!! Not a single bomb has dropped on America. We cannot kill an entire civilization. This is evil and madness."

She was joined by another unlikely ally, as far-right radio show host and prominent conspiracy theorist Alex Jones told his Infowars viewers: "How do we 25th Amendment his ass?"

Posting on X, Sen. Ed Markey clearly stated: "The House and Senate must return to session. The House must pass articles of impeachment, and then the Senate must vote to convict and remove the President.

“Or, the cabinet and Vice President, with congressional concurrence, must invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Trump."

Other senior politicians waded into the conversation, with former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi saying: "Donald Trump’s instability is more clear and dangerous than ever."

Bernie Sanders referred to Trump’s posts as "the ravings of a dangerous and mentally unbalanced individual," while Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wrote: "The President’s mental faculties are collapsing and cannot be trusted. To every individual in the President’s chain of command: You have a duty to refuse illegal orders. That includes carrying out this threat.”

Although he was careful not to name Trump, UN Secretary General António Guterres concluded: "There is no military objective that justifies the wholesale destruction of a society's infrastructure or the deliberate infliction of suffering on civilian populations."

With more people calling for the potentially history-making enactment of Section 4, it remains to be seen whether those close to Trump will stand strong or more will turn against him.