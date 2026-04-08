As Iran faces threats from the US, the Middle Eastern nation has warned it could enact the ‘complete and utter annihilation’ of OpenAI’s $30 billion data center.

The Stargate AI data center is located in Abu Dhabi, UAE, and could lead to a loss of service for many if the attack goes ahead.

According to a report by Tom’s Hardware, the Iranian regime posted a video ‘with satellite imagery of ChatGPT-maker’s premier 1GW data center’.

This latest threat comes after President Donald Trump issued a public statement to his own social media platform Truth Social where he claimed a ‘whole civilization will die tonight’ if his demands are not met.

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The US and Israel continue to strike Iran (Majid Saeedi/Getty Images)

In the post, Trump wrote: “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?

“We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!”

Many people have taken to social media to react to the new threats made by Iran, with one user writing on Reddit: “If that happens it will be the end of OpenAI.”

Another said: “So infrastructure was always political. Maybe at the start it felt new, but no.”

A third person commented: “Well if universities and girl's school are legitimate target, why should Iran restrain itself?”

President Trump claimed a ‘whole civilization will die tonight’ if his demands are not met (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

And a fourth added: “I knew that when Sam cozied up to trump it would come back to bite him.”

Earlier today, Trump gave Iran a deadline of 8pm EDT to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which has been closed since last month.

This comes after the president authorized the bombing of Iran to begin, with both Trump and Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu suggesting that they hoped to destroy any of Iran’s nuclear weaponry.

Trump previously claimed that he aims to ensure that Iran ‘cannot continue to arm, fund and direct terrorist armies outside of their borders’.

The president also stated that the US had assumed ‘major combat operations’ against Iran.

Both the US and Israel have continued their airstrikes on Iran in recent weeks, with Trump writing multiple posts on social media seemingly threatening more action.