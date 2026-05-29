Gone are the days when consumers would need to don clunky tech in order to track their health metrics.

Now, people are able to buy sleek wearable monitors that fit right in with any other fashion jewelry.

However, some social media users have been left less than pleased after Oura introduced the latest model of smart ring.

The ring has the ability to track over 50 health metrics including sleep, heart rate, body temperature trends, and daytime stress.

NEW: Oura just introduced the world’s smallest smart ring.



Oura Ring 5 is 40% smaller than Ring 4 and built to feel more like jewelry while tracking 50+ health metrics.



• Starts at just 2 grams depending on size

• Gets 6–9 days of battery life

• Tracks sleep, HRV, blood… pic.twitter.com/uLJ1wBw9A8 — Ritwik Pavan (@ritwikpavan) May 28, 2026

But the handy devices don't come cheap, with the latest model setting consumers back by $499 a piece.

Social media users share their thoughts on the latest Oura Ring

The new Oura Ring 5 is reportedly 40% smaller than its predecessor, weighing just two grams depending on its size.

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The ring purports to have between six to nine days of battery life and includes AI health guidance.

However, not everyone is convinced, with some taking to the internet to share their own thoughts on the matter.

On Reddit, one user claimed: “The Oura Ring 5 product page uses the thicker Oura Ring 4 Ceramic for its visual comparison, so it makes the difference in thickness look more drastic than it actually is. The actual difference in thickness between the two is much smaller.”

They continued: “Even the claim of ‘40% thinner’ feels like a stretch. When I hear ‘thinner’, I think of the thickness OR width. But neither the thickness or width are individually 40% thinner.”

This prompted others to respond to the claim, with one person writing: “Apple does this too… I hate it.”

The latest Oura Ring model has been unveiled (Angel Garcia/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Another commented: “Literally every company does. They’re technically correct and it’s stronger marketing.”

A third said: “Still excited that it’s less wide!”

And a fourth user added: “Welcome to the world of marketing.”

How to get a free Oura Ring replacement

In other news, Oura Ring owners have recently discovered an overlooked in-app trick that might enable users to get a replacement worth hundreds of dollars completely for free.

Users claim the company's warranty and support tools hidden in a section of the app can approve replacements outside of what most people thought were very strict limits.

One user shared on social media: “My ring battery started to only last 2 days. I asked about it in the app chat. The app conducted a battery diagnostic. Apparently there was an issue. Now they're sending me a new one.”