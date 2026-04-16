HBO Max has just landed itself a whole new audience, but with viewers in the United Kingdom being taught that patience is a virtue, it's been nearly six years since those in the USA first booted up the streaming service.

While it's true that the likes of Now TV have filled the gap as it's boasted HBO greats like The Sopranos, Game of Thrones, and The Last of Us, HBO Max has finally been released as its own dedicated service.

With this, you can binge TV greats from Boardwalk Empire to Westworld, as well as watch blockbuster movies like The Dark Knight, Dune, and James Gunn's Superman.

It's hard to keep up with who has the rights to what, and as we recently covered, HBO Max briefly had Sam Raimi and Marc Webb's five Spider-Man movies, despite them being Sony outings and now being associated with the Disney-owned Marvel Studios.

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Euphoria's second episode is randomly missing after nearly seven years (HBO)

Alongside HBO Max snatching Friends from Netflix and boasting brilliant comedies, including The Comeback and Hacks, it's also the home of Euphoria. Sam Levinson's gritty teen drama has made household names of Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, and Sydney Sweeney, although it's drummed up plenty of behind-the-scenes controversy since it first aired in 2019. Euphoria season 3 episode 1 has just landed on HBO Max, but if you want to catch up on the story so far, Amazon has made things a little harder.

Prime users can add HBO Max to their package for an extra fee, but apparently, one key episode is missing from the streaming service.

Euphoria's second episode has been appearing as 'currently unavailable' for Prime users in the UK, with no one quite sure what's happened to "Stuntin' Like My Daddy". The Daily Mail notes that viewers on Reddit first noticed the issue, with one writing: "I was watching season 1 episode 2 earlier today perfectly fine, but it’s now randomly not letting me play the episode without popping up with ways of purchasing the episode."

Saying they already have an HBO Max subscription that's supposed to include all episodes, they say they're not sure why it's happening.









The episode stands out in many people's memories as the one where a young Nate (Elordi) finds his father's (played by the late Eric Dane) stash of homemade porn movies, including him having sex with gay and transgender people. There are also accusations of rape, violent beatings, and excessive drug use, suggesting that the British Board of Film Classification might have wanted something edited out of the controversial outing. Still, with "Stuntin' Like My Daddy" being a crucial piece of the puzzle when it comes to Nate's backstory, it's frustrating that it's missing.

Others on the Sky forums were confused as to why episode 2 is MIA, although someone wrote: "Reading the synopsis online, I'm not surprised that it needs some editing."

Another complained: "You're not going mad - I have exactly the same problem. I want to watch Ep2 prior to Ep3, but Ep2 has disappeared. Not a good start for HBO Max via Sky!"

Seemingly confirming what many thought, a third concluded: "I've just checked the BBFC site and it does state that season 1 ep 2 'required a compulsory cut to a shot' so perhaps this was only done to the original Sky Atlantic version and is yet to be done to the version available via HBO Max UK. "