Hasan Piker issues response after it's revealed he's officially under federal investigation

Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker might be the darling of the American Left, and his Twitch channel remains one of the most subscribed, but with that, he might've painted a target on his back.

We're sure most of you have heard of Piker, who recently got into trouble when he was flashbanged during an ICE protest, was banned from Twitch over a controversial statement, and claimed he was detained at an airport for speaking out against President Donald Trump. Most recently, he raised a few eyebrows when he streamed with Ahsley St. Clair, the mother of Elon Musk's 13th child.

It appears that Piker has found himself in yet more trouble, this time being pulled into a federal investigation while being dubbed a 'Marxist political influencer'.

Amid concerns of 'communist propaganda', Piker was subpoenaed by the feds. Fox News reported that Piker and CodePink co-founder Medea Benjamin have been grilled over a March trip to Cuba.

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This is said to be part of a wider dragnet looking into whether U.S. organizations and leaders have been violating U.S. laws and sanctions by supposedly supporting Cuba's communist regime.

Piker and Benjamin were served administrative subpoenas by the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control, and questioned about whether they "violated U.S. sanctions laws through the financing, coordination or delivery of goods to Cuba, including potential contacts with Cuban government personnel or entities on the island."

Piker is currently under investigation over his trip to Cuba (Instagram / Hasan Piker)

The pair said they went to Cuba with Nuestra América Convoy (also known as Our America Convoy), but are now being branded as part of a global network of communist sympathizers, activists, and influencers who apparently supplied the ruling Communist Party of Cuba.

Heading to Cuba from March 18 to 24, the convoy included 650 delegates who came from 33 countries and 120 organizations. Alongside them were the likes of Irish musicians Kneecap.

Around 40 Americans are now under investigation, and discussing it on his Twitch stream, the 34-year-old said: "This is not great. I mean, it’s bullsh*t, but still not great that they’re after your boy. They’re up my a**."

Appealing to his fans, Piker added: "Yeah, free me. Free me. I can’t believe I’m saying that. But I’m about to be seemingly made an example of."

The proposed mission of Nuestra América Convoy was to provide humanitarian aid to the likes of pediatric hospitals, as well as deliver on-the-ground reporting during the U.S. oil blockade.

Benjamin similarly clapped back on social media, stating: "Taking medical supplies to pediatric hospitals in Cuba is now a crime? Saving the lives of babies is a crime? This administration is beyond grotesque."

Taking medical supplies to pediatric hospitals in Cuba is now a crime? Saving the lives of babies is a crime? This administration is beyond grotesque. https://t.co/xsvQGEYzb8 — Medea Benjamin (@medeabenjamin) May 24, 2026

It's important to note that an OFAC subpoena isn't a criminal indictment, but as an administrative action, Piker will have to provide records and information to those investigating.

The popular streamer previously claimed the trip had been cleared with the OFAC, although he hasn’t publicly revealed any proof of this communication.

As many cheer for Piker's freedom before anything has happened, St. Clair has also waded in. Having denounced some of her MAGA ways, St. Clair shared a clip set to Britney Spears' "Criminal" alongside a Simpsons-related caption that read: "Free stupid sexy hasan ✊😔."

In the aftermath of 94-year-old former Cuban president Raúl Castro being indicted, Piker took to his stream to call that incident a 'sham' with no legal standing, then referred to President Trump as "playground bully."