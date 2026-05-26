Controversial streamer Clavicular has been at the head of the growing 'looksmaxxing' movement on social media, yet one of his parents preventing him from taking testosterone caused his body to have an unexpected transformation.

It has been hard to avoid the rapid rise of Clavicular, real name Braden Evan Peters, on social media across the last few months as the popular Kick live streamer has caused chaos through his wild 'self-improvement' habits.

Being the face of the looksmaxxing movement which is also closely associated with the 'manosphere', Clavicular has encouraged his followers to enhance their physical appearance at all costs, as it defines your worth as a human being in his eyes.

This could include simply going to the gym, but Clavicular also engages in the controversial 'bone smashing' trend – which involves taking a hammer to your jawline to refine it – alongside the use of physique-enhancing drugs like testosterone.

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He has abstained from the use of testosterone for around four weeks now, however, after his mom allegedly took away his access to the drug, and it's already had a noticeable impact on his body and health.

Clavicular has been off Testosterone for 4 weeks now trying to regain fertility, and people can’t believe how different he already looks 😳 pic.twitter.com/VgG7eLL0nX — KickChamp👑 (@Kick_Champ) May 26, 2026





X user 'KickChamp' has shared a before and after screenshot of Clavicular, with the former showing his incredibly muscular body while the latter is already noticeably less so.

Of course, factors such as lighting and angles do play a part here, especially as Peters is sat down and slightly slouched in the after image, but it shows quite how much of a difference just four weeks without the drug can make.

Additionally, the streamer has also shared what it did to his body and his emotions across the four weeks, detailing:

"I had no test... my d*** didn't work at all, dude I literally was crying every day, getting into screaming matches with my parents."

Clavicular opens up about his testosterone levels dropping to ZERO after his mom took away his steroids 😳



“I had no test….my d*ck didn’t work at all…I was literally crying everyday” pic.twitter.com/Zhn2FHs1nC — Clippd (@gotclippd) May 25, 2026





He revealed on the RAWTALK podcast last December that he had been taking testosterone since he was just 14-years-old, illustrating that "it wasn't for height. Testosterone isn't for vertical growth.

"It actually works against you because of aromatization into estrogen which causes your growth plates to fuse. It was for facial masculinization, going for a more dimorphic look. Developing the facial bones, going for a more masculinized appeared early into my life."

It appears as if the motivation behind his recent break from the drug, however, was to improve his fertility — as an imbalance of testosterone in both ways can significantly impact the chance that your brain produces the hormones necessary to make sperm.

Medical experts have indicated that the effects are largely reversible if you stop taking the drug, although that depends on the length of time that you have engaged in the habit and the dosage in addition.