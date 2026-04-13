Braden Eric Peters, otherwise known for commonly by his online moniker 'Clavicular', has caused a storm on social media after popularizing the 'looksmaxxing' trend that emphasizes visual self improvement.

While some of the trend's associated activities encourage people to look after their health and engage in exercise, others involve rather wild activities such as 'bone smashing' — which requires you to hit your face repeatedly with a hammer to generate a more refined facial structure.

These wild efforts and his general online persona have allowed Clavicular to take over social media in the last few months, perhaps in part due to the morbid fascination that some might have with his activities.

That popularity, however, could have come back to bite him as he's increasingly challenged in turbulent interviews, leading Peters to storm out on a number of occasions after expressing distaste for what he has been asked.

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Clavicular is the leading figure within the looksmaxxing movement, yet pressure and criticism has prompted him to walk out of several interviews (Instagram/clavicular0)

Previously he walked away after a disagreement with Andrew Callaghan after being 'mogged' in the eyes of the interviewer, and his appearance on 60 Minutes Australia prompted a similar reaction.

Speaking to Adam Hegarty, Clavicular was asked about his association with the 'incel community' due to his participation in the looksmaxxing trend, alongside links to one of the internet's most controversial figures.

"Do I identify as an incel? I mean, how could you ask me that question as a follow up after you asked me about my relationships to women," Peters responded, clearly unhappy with the connection being made, arguing that it was "quite literally the worst sequence of questions I think I've ever heard."

Hegarty then clarified that he was asking specifically about the connection between looksmaxxing and incel culture, with the latter often seeking out the former as a means of 'escaping' the label.

"I'm not linked to that group in any way," Clavicular asserted. "Looksmaxxing is self improvement, right? So it's potentially even ascending out of that category. So that would be kind of one of the goals is to disassociate from being an incel and overcome that. So that doesn't make sense."

Things got really heated, however, when Andrew Tate was brought up — as Peters has repeatedly been seen alongside Tate and other controversial streamers like Sneako in the past few months.

Asked why he chooses to spend time with people like Tate – who is controversial for his political views alongside allegations of sexual abuse and human trafficking – Clavicular declared:

"I see you want to make this political [...] I guess you watched the Piers [Morgan] interview. Too bad I didn't have time to look into, you know, anything about you potentially, who your wife cheated with."

Hegarty noted that he isn't married, so Clavicular's 'investigations' would have found nothing. After which, the streamer noted – perhaps facetiously – that he could teach the interviewer a thing or two about looksmaxxing, taking that opportunity to then walk out of the interview likely in protest to the questions he was being asked.