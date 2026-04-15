Braden Peters, known better by his online moniker Clavicular, is the leading figure in the 'looksmaxxing' trend — yet he's now broken his silence on taking substances after suffering from a suspected overdose live on stream.

You might have observed a surge in people discussing terms like 'bonesmashing', 'frame mogging', or even 'cortisol spiking' in recent months, and they're all linked to the growing health-based looksmaxxing trend on social media which has primarily involved Clavicular.

Clips of his live streams have been shared incessantly on X and TikTok, showing the absurd methods he tried to improve his physical appeal, yet that has led to some unfortunate consequences over the last few weeks.

Not only has he walked out of numerous interviews and even got himself in trouble with the law, but yesterday he found himself hospitalized after suffering from a suspected overdose.

Advert

Clavicular is a leading figure in the controversial looksmaxxing trend on social media (Instagram/Clavicular0)

Viewers spotted Peters acting strangely while he was IRL streaming with fellow creator Androgenic, as he appeared to be struggling to talk and even admitted to someone that he was "f***ing destroyed right now."

He was then spotted being carried out of the sports bar the group had visited so that he could sit down, although a representative has since revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that Clavicular is in a 'stable condition'.

The looksmaxxing influencer has now broken his silence on social media following his trip to the emergency room, updating his followers on his condition and partially explaining the situation.

Clavicular has broken his silence after he was rushed to hospital following a suspected overdose (X/Clavicular0)

"Just got home, that was brutal," Clavicular illustrated. "All of the substances are just a cope trying to feel neurotypical while being in public, but obviously that isn't a real solution."

It's unclear what substances he is referring to here, but Androgenic was heard asking Clavicular when he had last taken 'a blue' before his condition had seriously deteriorated during the stream.

Peters also had visible marks on his face following the hospital visit, which he has addressed. "The worst part of tonight was my face descending from the life support mask."





Many people in the replies to his post have tried to offer their support and advice, with one suggesting that he "just autistmaxx in public, who gives af what others think."

To this, Peters replied that "if I wasn't a livestreamer I'd agree with you," which only adds to the perception of streaming as an unhealthy activity for some people.

"Listen to me, the people you are surrounding yourself with don't give a f*** about you," declared another user attempting to get through to the influencer, begging him to "surround yourself with good people and get clean."