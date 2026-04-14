A ‘Looksmaxxer’ has made a brutal comment about the appearance of one particular Marvel star’s face.

This comes after the influencer known as Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Eric Peters, took part in a savage rating challenge where he was asked about the appearances of various celebrities including Margot Robbie, Chris Hemsworth and Hugh Jackman.

The internet personality shocked viewers as in the clip he made disparaging remarks about the celebrities’ looks.

Speaking of Robbie, Clavicular claimed that her jaw was ‘a bit too masculine’, while he said that Jackman’s face was ‘short’, recommending the star undergo a ‘downgraft’.

Advert

Talking about Hemsworth, the content creator commented on how the actor’s main flaw is his ‘PFL’.





Within the ‘looksmaxxing’ community, PFL stands for Palpebral Fissure Length, which measures the distance from the innermost corner of the eye to the outermost corner.

The longer a PFL, often combined with other factors surrounding eye shape, the more perceived physical attractiveness looksmaxxers think you have.

Many people have taken to social media to share their own reactions to the video, which has been doing the rounds online.

On X, formerly Twitter, one user said: “Clav is chopped you can tell bro used to get bullied. His whole personality is based on building confidence. Meaning if you have to build it you didn’t have any to begin with.”

Another wrote: “I love this kid just critiquing the best looking ppl on the planet. Please don’t judge my face.”

A third person commented: “If only these celebrities could fix their faces they would have the same successful movie career as Clavicular. Oh...hang on a minute.”

And a fourth added: “Is this clavicular being for real? Now nobody should have their regular faces, let's all go do surgery.”

Clavicular shocked viewers by making disparaging remarks about the celebrities’ looks (Instagram/@clavicular0)

Clavicular previously made headlines for walking out on an interview with 60 Minutes after being asked about his association with the incel community.

He said: “Do I identify as an incel? I mean, how could you ask me that question as a follow up after you asked me about my relationships to women.”

He then went on to say that it was ‘quite literally the worst sequence of questions I think I’ve ever heard’.

When the conversation turned to Andrew Tate, the influencer appeared annoyed, saying: “I see you want to make this political [...] I guess you watched the Piers [Morgan] interview. Too bad I didn’t have time to look into, you know, anything about you potentially, who your wife cheated with.”

Hegarty noted that he isn't married, so Clavicular’s ‘investigations’ would have found nothing. After which, the streamer claimed that he could teach the interviewer a thing or two about looksmaxxing, taking that opportunity to then walk out of the interview.