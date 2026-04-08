There’s more drama for another major name in the world of Twitch, and once again, that major name is doubling down and speaking out against the platform.

Zack “Asmongold” Hoyt definitely isn't for everyone when it comes to the world of streaming, but his success on Twitch certainly can't be denied, with one of the largest audiences on the platform.

While he got his start in World of Warcraft and frequently delves into the realms of gaming on his streams, Asmongold’s social media presence has geared increasingly towards politics in recent years as he's become one of the streaming world's leading right-wing figures.

Hoyt has previously been briefly suspended by Twitch for comments that he made regarding Palestinians, once claiming that they were 'inferior' people that he had 'no sympathy' for.

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Recent remarks have left him in hot water with the streaming platform once again, and it appears to be much of the same as he lashes out against the 'third world'.

As reported by Dexerto, Asmongold’s comments were made during a recent stream on his second account, Zackrawrr, with Twitch handing the week-long suspension at around 8 p.m. PT on Monday, April 6.

Asmongold has been banned by Twitch for a week after controversial comments made on his second account (Instagram / Asmongold)

The account itself is still viewable on Twitch alongside the roughly seven-hour-long live stream where the comments leading to the ban were presumably made, but he will not be able to go live again on both his primary Asmongold account and Zackrawrr until April 13.

Hoyt was quick to respond to the ban on social media, issuing an enflamed statement on X where he claims that he didn't break the rules with what he said.

"Banned for an entire week because I said I don't give a f**k about the opinions of illiterate third worlders," the streamer proclaimed. "Would someone be banned for saying they don't care about what an American's opinion is on the Middle East? Of course not.

Hoyt wasn't happy with his ban (X)

"Blatant double standard, I didn't break ToS," he added.

Twitch explicitly doesn't state the reasoning behind its bans, which is part of the reason why the mystery surrounding DrDisrespect's indefinite suspension remained for so long. Still, Asmongold's comments likely fell under the Terms of Service's prohibition of "inflammatory, or otherwise objectionable" content.

It's safe to say that some aren't too sympathetic with Hoyt's outrage, with one commenter on Reddit writing: "Will someone please feel sorry for the multi-millionaire who gets a week off."

Others have noted that he also streams on rival site Kick, so nothing is stopping him from going live without Twitch for the next week, making his frustrations feel a little less severe.



