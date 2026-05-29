It was just days ago that Blue Origin was granted major contracts by the US government as part of a wider NASA plan to build a base on the Moon, yet those very same rockets have now been involved in an explosion with Jeff Bezos making a public statement.

Accidents are unfortunately bound to happen when it comes to space travel, as many of the biggest agencies have suffered from malfunctions over the years with the tech being notably volatile.

You need a lot of power in order to launch a massive rocket into space, and scientists are constantly trying to find the balance with each launch to make it a success — with even the slightest cause for concern prompting often lengthy delays.

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin is unfortunately the latest to suffer from a malfunction, and this one was a particularly major one as the company's flagship rocket exploded during a launch test at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

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A screenshot of the Blue Origin explosion that many have described at the most insane blaze caught on camera (Spaceflight Now / X)

Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket explodes

As reported by The Guardian, the New Glenn rocket in question is the same device that will bring landers to the Moon as part of NASA's base-building plans, yet this incident could prove to be a major step back in what was supposed to be a huge week for Bezos' agency.

Blue Origin's New Glenn just blew up at LC-36 while attempting to Static Fire ahead of NG-4.https://t.co/tANS0dWyIH pic.twitter.com/PztxFoBqIw — NSF - NASASpaceflight.com (@NASASpaceflight) May 29, 2026





It's unclear what exactly caused the rocket to burst into a huge cloud of flames, but the explosion was visible from up to 115 miles (185 kilometers) to the south, showing quite how significant it proved to be.

The space coast – a stretch of land in Florida adjacent to the Atlantic Ocean – reportedly felt shockwaves following the explosion, with many nearby residents taking to social media after seeing the sky turn orange with flames.

Despite flames being present on the launch pad nearly two hours after the explosion took place, emergency officials calmed fears and outlined to present threat of fumes or hazards following the blast.

How has Jeff Bezos responded to the explosion?

Jeff Bezos, Blue Origin's founder and executive chairman, took to X with a statement following the explosion, offering clarity over any potential injuries and his response to the incident as a whole.

"All personnel are accounted for and safe," Bezos indicated to the relief of many, adding that "it's too early to know the root cause but we're already working to find it.

"Very rough day, but we'll rebuild whatever needs rebuilding and get back to flying. It's worth it."

All personnel are accounted for and safe. It’s too early to know the root cause but we’re already working to find it. Very rough day, but we’ll rebuild whatever needs rebuilding and get back to flying. It’s worth it. — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) May 29, 2026

Elon Musk – owner and CEO of rival space agency SpaceX – offered his support to Bezos in the post's replies, writing "ad astra per aspera" — a Latin phrase translating to 'to the stars through difficulties'.

NASA administrator Jared Isaacman has also offered his response to the incident given the agency's new partnership with Blue Origin and this specific rocket, clarifying:

"NASA is aware of the anomaly that occurred tonight at Launch Complex 36 involving Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Spaceflight is unforgiving, and developing a new heavy-life launch capability is extraordinarily difficult."

Isaacman added that NASA "will work with our partners to support a thorough investigation of this anomaly, assess near-term mission impacts, and get back to launching rockets. We will provide information on any impacts to the Artemis and Moon Base programs as it becomes available."