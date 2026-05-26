Jeff Bezos responds to divisive interview on why his companies do more for society than 'charitable giving'

Jeff Bezos has drawn ire from social media following a recent divisive interview, as he boldly claimed that the contributions made to society by his companies outweigh any possible 'charitable giving' he could possibly enact.

While he might not be quite as rich as Elon Musk – who currently sits atop the world's richest lists with a considerable lead – there's no denying that Jeff Bezos is among the world's wealthiest individuals and has more money than most people could collectively dream of possessing.

Starting from relatively humble beginnings, Bezos earned his fortune by co-founding the world's biggest shopping platform, and has since used that money to kickstart a number of new companies with rather lofty goals.

He has also splashed the cash on a pair of luxury super yachts, a lavish celebrity-filled wedding in Venice that caused chaos among the locals, and even exuberant monthly fines for an illegal hedge surrounding his California home.

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Many have called for figures like Bezos to increase their charitable donations and pay more tax – especially as his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott has spent the last few years giving much of her fortune away to good causes – but the Amazon mastermind believes that his means of spending benefit the world more.

Jeff Bezos: "If I do my job right, the value to society and civilization from my for-profit companies will be much, much larger than the good that I do with my charitable giving." pic.twitter.com/3svJ1onmAr — CNBC (@CNBC) May 20, 2026





Speaking to CNBC in a now controversial interview, Bezos argued: "If I do my job right, the value to society and civilization from my for-profit companies will be much, much larger than the good that I do with my charitable giving."

It appears as if he's referring primarily to Blue Origin here – Bezos' private space agency – which has outlined prospective missions to establish human presence on both the Moon and Mars in the future, alongside plans to construct AI data centers in outer space.

It's safe to say that not everyone agreeded with Bezos' argument, especially as even a small fraction of his current $273 billion net worth would make a huge difference to the lives of millions, but the tech mogul has now responded and clarified his position further.

Quoting a post that agreed with his initial argument – claiming that giving money to the government is ineffective – Bezos wrote:

"Thank you. The important part is zeroing out taxes on the bottom half. Best way to put money in someone's pocket is to not take it out in the first place. Bottom half is only 3% of the total tax revenue. But it's very meaningful to that person. Zero it out."

Thank you. The important part is zeroing out taxes on the bottom half. Best way to put money in someone’s pocket is to not take it out in the first place. Bottom half is only 3% of total tax revenue. But it’s very meaningful to that person. Zero it out. https://t.co/1Pniwn0tdd — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) May 20, 2026





Elon Musk even offered his agreement to this principle in the replies, and while this does sound great in theory, many have argued that it requires the implementation of public services to be properly effective for the bottom half of the population.

There's no benefit to saving money on taxes if public services are removed in order to afford it, as then people will likely end up spending that money they've saved on regardless — as many have unfortunately had to deal with when it comes to medical and health-related bills.

Plenty of people have also called on figures like Bezos to pay the bottom half a living wage as the biggest way to increase people's quality of life, and it rings slightly hollow when the coordinated push for AI by major tech figures is also eradicating the jobs of many and is likely to further widen the wealth gap between the richest and poorest.