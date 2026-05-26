President Donald Trump has revealed a new drug which he claims has been able to ‘bring people back to life’ in a bizarre announcement.

The president shocked viewers when he spoke to the press about the experimental medication which he claims that the US has.

Earlier this month, Trump addressed reporters to share information about a new drug which he believes could be the answer to immortality.

Speaking from the White House, he explained: “We know the drug works because we’ve taken people that were dead. We had a person given the last rites, gone, the kids are crying and everything, and started them on this drug. And the person became better. It works.

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Trump believes the drug could be the answer to immortality (Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

“And some don’t work but you learn really fast, it’s called the ultimate test. They test all these things, they use animals, all over the place they use everything to test.”

This prompted many people to take to social media to share their own reactions to the bold statements.

On X, formerly Twitter, one user wrote: “I don’t even know what drug he’s talking about, but I know he’s lying. He’s always lying.”

Another said: “The stupid is strong in that one.”

A third person commented: “IF any other President of the past had spoken such insane gibberish which makes zero sense, they'd be removed from office. Why not him?.”

Trump claimed there is a drug that can bring dead people back to life (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

And a fourth added: “A dead person came to life, is precisely what he said. If true, that would be front page news all over the world!!!! Trump exaggerating is one thing, but there are too many times where he is just lying, and/or so obviously wrong on the facts that no worthy leader would be. Why does the amazing Chief of Staff @SusieWiles let this happen?”

What drug does Trump believe can revive dead people?

While it isn’t clear which specific drug Trump was referencing in his remarks about reviving people from the brink of death, it appears the president may have been nodding to the Right to Try Act.

The Right to Try Act permits terminally ill patients to access experimental drugs and treatments that have completed Phase I testing but have not yet received full approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

However, there is no evidence to suggest that any of these experimental drugs have been able to bring people back to life from the dead, and it is not clear where Trump has gotten this information.