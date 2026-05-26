The co-founder of Facebook has publicly spoken out to reveal what he believes was Apple’s biggest mistake that has the potential to lead to the downfall of the iPhone.

Last year, mogul Mark Zuckerberg sat down with podcaster Joe Rogan for a lengthy chat on an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience.

During the conversation, Zuckerberg began to talk about the faults he believes Apple deals with, claiming that it is the tech giant’s ‘lack of innovation’ since the iPhone that has the potential to lead to its decline.

He said: “They haven’t really invented anything great in a while. Steve Jobs invented the iPhone, and now they’re kind of sitting on it 20 years later.

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“Year over year, I’m not even sure they’re selling more iPhones at this point. Part of it is that each generation doesn’t actually get that much better, so people are taking longer to upgrade.”

The billionaire went on to say: “They built stuff like AirPods, which are cool, but they’ve thoroughly hamstrung the ability for anyone else to build something that can connect to the iPhone.”

Predicting what the future of Apple could look like, Zuckerberg continued: “I’m pretty optimistic that because they’ve been so off their game in terms of not really releasing many innovative things... eventually they’ll get beat by someone.”

These claims made by the Meta boss prompted many people to take to social media to share their own reactions on the matter.

Zuckerberg said he believes Apple has a ‘lack of innovation’ problem (YouTube/@joerogan)

After a clip of the episode was shared on X, formerly Twitter, one user wrote: “Apple became extremely good at perfecting and controlling its ecosystem… but it does feel like it doesn’t innovate the way it used to anymore. Today, it seems more focused on optimizing existing products and keeping users inside an increasingly closed system.

“Part of the ‘problem’ is that Apple has become so massive that taking radical risks is much harder now.”

Another said: “He’s not wrong but meta copying everyone while making some features worse with every update is kinda funny.”

A third person commented: “For those that don’t know Apple and Facebook have had a long battle for a long time. Facebook wants your data and Apple has been trying to stop Meta company from doing certain things on their platform.”

And a fourth added: “Zuck invented the metaverse and lost 10 billion dollars on it so im not taking innovation advice from him.”