Bryan Johnson reveals why he uses an umbrella even when it’s not raining as he hosts Enhanced Games

You might not be quite as conscious about your health as infamous biohacker Bryan Johnson, yet his recent appearance at the Enhanced Games did see him impart a valuable piece of advice regarding umbrellas.

People typically only break out an umbrella when it's chucking it down outside, and depending on where you live in the world even that can be a stretch when a strong gust of wind could leave you without protection.

Something you might not have considered, however, is the versatility and viability of an umbrella in all weathers, and there's nobody better to explain why than Bryan Johnson.

If you've somehow managed to avoid the biohacker's controversial lifestyle choices on social media, he became famous for his mission to live forever and 'cheat death', employing a number of bizarre methods to find the fountain of youth.

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He has previously consumed his son's plasma – although that practice has now stopped – and keeps track of his erections during the night as he claims that 'deaging' your penis is vital for a healthy life.

An umbrella might actually be the best accessory to use if you're looking to preserve your youthful looks (Getty Stock)

Something that you might actually want to take up yourself though is his advice regarding umbrellas, as Johnson urges people to whip them out even in the bright sunlight.

Speaking at the Enhanced Games over the weekend – which sees athletes compete while taking a number of substances prohibited in traditional sports – Johnson explained why he values the protection of a pop-up brolly despite Las Vegas reaching highs of 95 degrees Fahrenheit.

"90 per cent of visible skin aging is from the Sun," Johnson illustrated, "so this is a UV umbrella protecting me from the Sun."





Bryan Johnson reveals why he uses an umbrella even when it’s not raining and UV levels are low



“90% of physical skin aging is from the sun, so this is a UV umbrella protecting me” pic.twitter.com/sgnD5fa2jN — Jack (@Jackkk) May 25, 2026

Our solar system's central star does, of course, provide a number of incredibly beneficial effects to your health when we're exposed to its rays, yet Johnson certainly isn't lying when it comes the visual impact of UV rays on our skin.

There's also the obvious risk of developing something as dangerous as skin cancer after continual lengthy exposure to the Sun, so using an umbrella – in conjunction with religious sun cream usage – helps protect against that.

An umbrella would also protect your eyes from the Sun, which can benefit visibility and their long-term health, so it might be worth picking up and integrating into your summer outfits — lecturing anyone who questions it on the reasons why they might also want to consider it going forward.