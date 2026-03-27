'Looksmaxxing' influencer Clavicular reportedly arrested on misdemeanor assault charge

A prominent member of the 'looksmaxxing' community is apparently facing a misdemeanor assault charge in Florida, with Braden "Clavicular" Peters arrested in Fort Lauderdale just hours after he appeared to open fire on an alligator. If that opening sentence wasn't bizarre enough, the two are seemingly unrelated.

There’s a continued controversy surrounding the 'looksmaxxing' community, and while softer methods include the likes of ‘mewing’ to supposedly give you a more defined jawline, there are claims that others, like Clavicular, have gone further with 'bonesmashing'.

While there are skeptics that Clavicular and co. are actually taking hammers to their jaws, you only have to search looksmaxxing on TikTok to see how the trend is alive and well in an era where Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere is raising further debate about this kind of male-oriented content.

Clavicular is no stranger to grabbing headlines, previously storming out of an interview with Channel 5 and landing himself in some legal trouble when he was charged with felonies for forgery and possession of dangerous drugs.

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First reported on X by journalist Taylor Lorenz, it's alleged that Peters has been arrested on a misdemeanor assault charge, noting that no physical contact or injury is required for this crime.

Although speculation, Lorenz thinks it was due to a reported physical fight between Clavicular's girlfriend, Violet, and TikTok influencer Jenny Popach.









On February 3, clips went viral that appeared to show an altercation between Popach and Violet, with the latter heard saying: "All you f**king wh*res! Gather the f**king wh*res up, b*tch! You're a f**king wh*re, you give your pu**y out to every man, just to get on a little f**king stream."

Popach has previously spoken out about the incident during a now-deleted TikTok, claiming: "I’ve been really distraught about all of this and just quite literally in shock.

“I realised that I was set up by Clav and his girlfriend for this to happen. They planned to beat me up basically once I got back to their Airbnb."

At the time, Popach claimed that Peters told security not to intervene, and that she was left with a mild concussion as she shared hospital paperwork that seemed to back this up.

Jump forward to March 27, Lorenz has shared an arrest warrant that lists Peter's height as 5'11". This goes against his previous boasts that he's 6'2", and added to this, he's discussed how he wants to undergo controversial leg-lengthening surgery to grow to 6'11".

Footage showed Peters opening fire on an alligator (Kick / Clavicular)

As well as sharing a screenshot of the warrant, Lorenz says she's reached out to Peters' team. At the time of writing, there's no public filing or comment from Clav's side, as well as no mention of a potential upcoming court appearance.

This latest turn of events comes after the very same streamer was filmed unloading a firearm into a dead alligator while on a stream in the Florida Everglades. It's true that the unpermitted killing, harming, or transporting of an alligator is deemed a third-degree felony in Florida unless you're licensed or trained, so firing at one (whether dead or alive) could land you in some serious trouble.

If all of this wasn't enough, Clavicular's Kick account appears to have dark, leading to speculation that he's also been banned from the platform.

The official Florida Fish and Wildlife X account has confirmed that officials are aware of footage doing the rounds involving a gator and that officers are looking into the incident, although it appears that could be the least of Peters' worries.