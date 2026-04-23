Warning: This article contains discussion of kidnapping and body mutilation, which some readers may find distressing.

Horrifying details have emerged as the son of a reported Ukrainian 'kingpin' was seemingly kidnapped, beheaded, and disemboweled while on holiday with his influencer girlfriend in Bali.

What's even more tragic is that it's believed that Igor Komarov's death could've been prevented if his girlfriend hadn't posted about their vacation on social media.

In an era where we share everything online and content creators make an entire living based on what they post, Komarov's death is a harrowing reminder of how this could be used against us.

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28-year-old Igor Komarov was reportedly kidnapped while riding a motorcycle in February 2026, and although some say one of his friends managed to escape the attackers and report the incident to the police, it seems the son of businessman Sergey Komarov wasn't as lucky.

Officers investigating the crime have now confirmed that a severed head and other recovered body parts belong to Komarov.

Mishalova was known for tagging where the pair were (Instagram / @yeva_mishalova)

He had been holidaying in the popular tourist destination to celebrate Valentine's Day with influencer girlfriend Yesa Mishalova, although it's thought that his kidnappers might've stalked the pair for weeks via social media.

The loved-up couple was regularly posting on Instagram, with her last post showing them wearing swimwear on a boat, celebrating Valentine's Day in a post that read: "F*ck 14 February, love you everyday🖤."

Another showed Mishalova sporting a face mask next to an extravagant bouquet of flowers, with a simple caption saying, "And a man💘."

In the aftermath of Komarov's disappearance, a disturbing video appeared on Telegram that showed him in clear distress. Pleading to his parents, Komarov said: "They already chopped off some of my limbs, I have broken legs [and they] punched [my] ribcage. I'm already on meds, I already have no limbs."

He warned that without immediate medical attention, his wounds were in danger of becoming septic. Without paying the $10 million ransom, he reiterated that his captors wouldn't be found before their ultimatum expired.

An emotional Komarov continued: "Bring me home, what is left of me at the moment, please settle with these people, they need ten million dollars, which we stole.

Remains found have now been identified as Komarov (Instagram / @yeva_mishalova)

"As soon as these ten million are received in their accounts, they will immediately let me go to the place where they took me."

Over on the Lazy Masequerade YouTube channel, a fresh investigation claims that his girlfriend’s social media presence is what led the attackers to him.

Noting that Mishalova had amassed over 200,000 followers on Instagram, the narrator explains how she regularly geotagged her posts to give a precise location of where she and Komarov were.

As the video warned: "That meant that anyone keeping an eye on the couple knew exactly where they were."

CCTV footage and GPS data led investigators to a villa in Tabanan, finding bloodstains that matched those found in a rented vehicle.

Less than two weeks after the abduction took place, a head, right leg, upper chest, thighs, and internal organs were found at the mouth of the Wos River of the lower east coast, but due to decomposition having set in, identification had to be conducted by taking samples from Komarov’s parents.

Bali Police Senior Commander Ariasandy told the Jakarta Globe that a man using a forged passport to rent a vehicle was in custody, with six foreign nationals also being hunted. Alongside the man in custody (known as CH|), the others were simply identified as RM, BK, AS, VN, SM, and DH, although there were fears they'd already fled the country.