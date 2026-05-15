Elon Musk has revealed which book he believes everyone should read, claiming that the ‘survival of civilization’ depends on it.

However, the book in question has taken viewers by surprise because it only has two reviews on Amazon.

The billionaire took to his own social media platform to make the bold claim while he is currently on a state trip to China with President Donald Trump.

Other tech moguls have also joined Trump on the trip, including the likes of Apple CEO Tim Cook and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, traveling together on Air Force One to Beijing.

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However, Musk seemed to find time out of his busy schedule, which has included a state banquet attended by Trump and China’s President Xi, to tweet about his thoughts on a particular novel.

On X, formerly Twitter, he wrote: “Read this book and give it to all your friends.

“Survival of civilization depends on it!”

The book in question is titled Suicidal Empathy: Dying to Be Kind by Gad Saad.

The explanation on Amazon reads: “What happens when a society elevates victimhood to a virtue and decides that punishment is cruel? You get the disease Dr. Gad Saad calls suicidal empathy. And the West may be terminally infected… The results are everywhere: from coddling violent criminals to protecting rapists to branding self-defense as toxic behavior. We are witnessing a civilization in rapid decline.

“Lunatic policies are instituted because we prioritize the feelings of ostensibly marginalized groups over The Truth, criminals over victims, and squatters over homeowners. This is not humane; it’s an active dismantling of the pillars that keep us safe and free.”

Elon Musk has revealed which book he believes everyone should read (SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Many people on X took to the comment section to share their own reactions to Musk’s endorsement of the book, with one person writing: “Billionaire preaching 'suicidal empathy' while his empire runs on cheap labor and subsidies. Peak irony.”

Another said: “Survival of civilization depends on lying corrupt billionaires like Elmo being held accountable.”

A third user commented: “Fortunately empathy is nothing humanity has ever had an excess of.”

And a fourth added: “Oh yeah, the world is overflowing with empathy and love. That explains everything.”

Musk’s trip to China has been met with criticism from the likes of author Stephen King, who accused the billionaire of breaking the law after he skipped out of the country during his trial against OpenAI.

Musk filed a $150 billion lawsuit against the AI company, accusing it of breaking its founding agreement by restructuring it into a for-profit business.