Some on social media have claimed that recent footage of Elon Musk in China has exposed the 'true colors' of the world's richest man, as he is caught on video pulling faces during a photo opportunity with exiting Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Elon Musk has built a reputation somewhat of having a more relaxed approach to his personal presentation, expressing that he's 'guilty' of making stupid tweets during a major legal case and going viral for bizarre facial expressions in contrast to Barron Trump.

Accompanying many of America's most prominent tech leaders in President Donald Trump's state trip to China, Musk appears to have 'exposed' his true self once more amid the seriousness of his peers and contemporaries.

Taking place at a state banquet in Beijing where both President Trump and President Xi were present, Fox News has shared footage of Musk posing for a picture with outgoing Apple CEO Tim Cook, with people spotting one particular detail.

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While Cook was simply smiling alongside Musk, the Tesla CEO was openly pulling faces which included a pout and an awkward wince, prompting a mixed reaction from people online.

"Elon still acting like a little kid and goofing around — I love his ability to live in the moment," expressed one user in a more positive reaction, whereas another reply declared: "Who stays seated for a picture when others are standing? What an ego."

That wasn't the only incident involving Musk, however, as footage of a group photo – including figures like Nvidia's Jensen Huang and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth – saw Musk recording on his phone while spinning in a circle.









"Musk's true colors are on full display, grinning and snapping photos of his surroundings like a kid," wrote a disgruntled user in response to the clip, translated from Chinese to English.

"Everyone around him is all suited up, poised and projecting an air of dignity. You don't realize the difference until you compare — once you do, it's a shock. Musk standing in the crowd is towering over everyone like a crane among chickens.

"No wonder he previously said that in a cage fight with Zuckerberg, he could simply sloth his way on top of him," the post concluded.

Musk himself managed to spot this post while scrolling his own feed on X, offering up a classic laughing face emoji in a reply that suggested he's not taking things too seriously.