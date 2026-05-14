Elon Musk has been accused of ‘breaking the law’ by jetting off to China on Air Force One.

Thats right, the billionaire is currently on a trip to China alongside President Donald Trump and other tech moguls including the likes of Apple CEO Tim Cook and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

The execs appeared at a state banquet in Beijing alongside Trump and China’s President Xi.

However, the trip hasn’t stopped Musk from posting on social media while away, with the Tesla boss replying to a tweet which read: “Capitalists: ‘If you want to end poverty, create more wealth’. Socialists: ‘If you want to end poverty, eat the wealth creators’.”

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In response, Musk said: “The problem is that after they ‘eat the rich’, they will starve.”

This has caused a stir on X, formerly Twitter, with author Stephen King weighing in on the matter.





King posted: “You went to China with Trump when the judge told you to stay put and attend the ongoing trial. So I guess the law doesn't apply to people once they pass a certain amount of wealth.”

This tweet appears to reference Musk’s ongoing trial against OpenAI in a $150 billion lawsuit.

Musk has accused the AI company of breaking its founding agreement by restructuring it into a for-profit business.

The case includes arguments over contracts, nonprofit obligations, company governance, and whether OpenAI violated its founding principles.

The AI company has publicly released emails and messages they say show Musk once supported a for-profit direction.

Shivon Zilis, who is the mother of four of Musk’s 14 children, has been called into court as a witness.

In her statement, she detailed how her friendship with Musk started as platonic when he offered to become a sperm donor for her.

Elon Musk is suing OpenAI for $150 billion (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

She explained: “I really wanted to be a mom, and Musk made the offer around that time, and I accepted.”

Many people have taken to the X comment section to share their own reactions to King’s tweet, with one user writing: “Laws apply to everybody..”

Another said: “Musk-Trumps and the like fascists consider themselves the planet's owners - they bought off the Earth's impoverished, uneducated, underdeveloped population and do whatever they please here.”

A third person commented: “Why would he have to stay put. This is not some criminal trial. Thats why you pay a lawyer. Thats his f***ing job.”

And a fourth added: “The rich don’t need to be eaten — just taxed fairly so the rest don’t starve now. Hoarding while others struggle isn’t survival, it’s just greed with a PR spin.”