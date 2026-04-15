Reports are circulating that Braden "Clavicular" Peter has been hospitalized following a suspected overdose at a bar in Miami.

Clavicular had been in the middle of a livestream when his friends appeared to become concerned, and the feed was abruptly cut short before he was later seen being carried out of the venue by security.

There's been a recent spotlight on looksmaxxing influencers, with Peters emerging as one of the most prominent due to assumptions that he got his chiseled jawline through the controversial method of 'bone smashing'.

Clavicular has become even more controversial in the aftermath of Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere highlighting this subculture, being arrested shortly after he appeared to shoot an alligator, walking out of a 60 Minutes Australia interview while being branded an incel, and even calling out Hollywood heartthrobs ranging from Margot Robbie to Chris Hemsworth.

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Reports started swirling online that Clavicular had been hospitalized over an overdose on an unknown substance, with The Hollywood Reporter clarifying that the 20-year-old is currently receiving medical care and is in a 'stable condition'.

Peters is known for controversial streams and promoting 'looksmaxxing' (Kick / Clavicular)

Peters was seen in an April 14 livestream filmed around a mall and restaurant. Approaching a young woman while streaming on Kick, Clavicular's speech is clearly slurred as he tells the young woman: "Holy sh*t dude, I'm trying my best, but I'm f**king destroyed right now."

When sat down, fellow looksmaxxer Androgenic then says to Clavicular, "When did you last take blue?" It's unclear what Androgenic was referring to, but it's noted that 'blue' can be used as a street nickname for GHB, which is commonly known as liquid ecstasy. Androgenic then repeatedly asks Peter if he wants an 'addy' – seemingly Adderall that's typically used to treat ADHD.

Other clips show Peters being rushed outside, where the lights of an ambulance can also be seen.

TMZ obtained a 911 call from around the same time and area where Clavicular and his friends were, with the audio discussing a "20-year-old male overdose."

Taking to X in the aftermath, Androgenic said: "L backseat jesters. I hadn’t seen him in this state before and he went from speaking to being fairly unresponsive in mere seconds. Within a minute we all realised the situation, turned the stream off, picked him up and rushed him to the hospital."





Androgenic said that while he hasn't had an update, he thinks it's a 'good thing', then went on to defend his 'addy' talk: "And the acute respiratory depression window should already be over with. And you guys should realise that stimulants can attenuate respiratory depression in some cases, but I didn’t push for it once I realised he was unresponsive."

Other footage shows Peters consuming something that looks like an energy shot around 30 minutes before the incident, with it being noted that these can be extremely dangerous when consumed alongside alcohol or drugs.

Clavicular has been open about his use of pharmaceuticals and peptides, infamously being arrested over accusations of carrying Adderall and Anavar in February 2026. He was later released without charge.

After being the first to report on his Florida arrest, online journalist Taylor Lorenz claims that Peters has been in and out of consciousness after suffering a seizure caused by an overdose. This is yet to be verified by medical officials, although she suggests he'll remain in hospital for the next 72 hours.