Popular Twitch streamer Hasan Piker who is better known online as HasanAbi, has spoken out to claim that he has been banned from entering the UK, alleging that decision was related to his stance on Israel.

This comes after Piker’s uncle, Cenk Uygur, founder of the progressive media network The Young Turks, shared on social media that he had also been barred from the UK.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Uyger wrote: “I’ve been banned from the UK. I tried to get on a flight to London to attend SXSW London and give a speech at Oxford. I’ve been banned for criticizing Israel. Are we free anymore? This is oppression of Western citizens by our own governments on behalf of a different country!”





the uk has revoked my visa as well. all at the behest of israel. the west is betraying "liberal values" for a genocidal fascist foreign government. soon we will all become israel. https://t.co/UqQG1dogOI — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) May 31, 2026

Piker shared this post, adding: “The uk has revoked my visa as well. all at the behest of israel. the west is betraying ‘liberal values’ for a genocidal fascist foreign government. soon we will all become israel.”

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The pair did not share any evidence to back up these claims.

Piker has built a huge following through his livestreams in recent years, where he regularly discusses US politics, global events and social issues.

Before launching his own successful streaming career, he worked with The Young Turks, the progressive news and commentary network founded by Uygur back in 2002.

Both Uygur and Piker have been vocal critics of the Israeli government and its military operations in Gaza, while consistently expressing support for Palestinian rights.

The claims also come just weeks after the UK government took action against a number of figures linked to a rally supported by far-right activist Tommy Robinson. Several individuals were reportedly denied entry to the country, including American conservative commentator Joey Mannarino and MAGA influencer Valentina Gomez.

Hasan Piker claims that he has been banned from entering the UK (Sam Barnes/Web Summit via Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Neither Piker nor Uygur has shared further details about the circumstances surrounding the alleged restrictions, and UK authorities have yet to publicly address the claims.

Last month, it was revealed that Piker is officially under federal investigation amid concerns of ‘communist propaganda’.

Both Piker and CodePink co-founder Medea Benjamin were served administrative subpoenas by the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, and questioned about whether they ‘violated US sanctions laws through the financing, coordination or delivery of goods to Cuba, including potential contacts with Cuban government personnel or entities on the island’.

This came after the pair took a trip to Cuba earlier this year.